'Nothing left...': Investor says Rs 25 lakh per annum salary is 'too little to run a family of 3'

'Nothing left...': Investor says Rs 25 lakh per annum salary is 'too little to run a family of 3'

According to Sourav Dutta, a ₹25 LPA salary equates to a take-home pay of around ₹1.5 lakh per month, which, he argues, leaves little room for savings or investment after covering basic expenses.

While some agreed with Dutta's assessment, citing the rising costs of living and inflation, many others challenged his calculations.

Known for his controversial opinions, investor Sourav Dutta's new post on X has sparked a heated debate. In a his post, Dutta claimed that a salary of ₹25 lakh per annum is not enough to support a family of three. 

According to Dutta, a ₹25 LPA salary equates to a take-home pay of around ₹1.5 lakh per month, which, he argues, leaves little room for savings or investment after covering basic expenses.

In his post, Dutta broke down the monthly budget: "A family of 3 would spend 1L on essentials, EMI/rent. 25K for eating out, movies, OTT, day trips. 25K for emergency and medical. Nothing left to invest."

The post ignited a flurry of responses. While some agreed with Dutta's assessment, citing the rising costs of living and inflation, many others challenged his calculations.

One user responded bluntly, saying, "Touch some grass brother or get yourself tested or maybe both," questioning the realism of Dutta's figures. Another pointed out, "A family spending 25k a month for 'medical' would never spend 25k a month on miscellaneous expenses like eating out, day trips etc. Please don't misguide people with ridiculous calculations."

Others emphasized that those earning ₹25 LPA are well aware of how to manage their finances, with one comment stating, "Someone earning 25 LPA with a total of three family members would perfectly know how much to spend on room rent, essentials, and entertainment. Nonsense figures. Emergency and Medical is not a monthly bill."

This isn't the first time Dutta has sparked a row with his views on salaries. 

He had previously claimed that ₹25 LPA is "nothing" in today's market, particularly when discussing the impact of tech salaries. Many professionals, especially those with over a decade of experience earning around ₹25 LPA, disagreed with his stance. They argued that the adequacy of a ₹25 LPA salary depends on various factors, including location, industry, experience, and individual lifestyle choices. 

Published on: Aug 13, 2024, 3:01 PM IST
