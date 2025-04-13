Mutual funds add 1.2 cr Paytm shares in Q4; ownership hits all-time high; check details

One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, experienced a notable rise in domestic institutional ownership in the fourth quarter of FY25. The increase was driven by mutual funds, which collectively boosted their stake in the fintech company by 1.9%, bringing their total shareholding to 13.1%.

This development came as a result of strategic investments by key players such as Nippon India Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, according to the latest stock exchange filing by Paytm.

Related Articles

In terms of numbers, mutual funds now own 8,36,17,835 shares of Paytm, accounting for 13.11% of the company's total paid-up capital.

Top Mutual Fund Investors in Paytm (Q4FY25):

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund remains the largest mutual fund shareholder with a 4.18% stake (2.66 crore shares), marginally up from 4.17% in Q3.

Nippon India Mutual Fund increased its holding from 2.32% to 2.76%, now holding over 1.75 crore shares.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund raised its stake from 2.11% to 2.30%, holding 1.46 crore shares.

Specifically, Nippon Mutual Funds increased its stake from 2.32% to 2.76%, now holding 1,75,84,159 shares. Similarly, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund's holdings rose from 2.11% to 2.30%, with the fund now possessing 1,46,67,579 shares. Mirae Asset Mutual Funds remains the largest mutual fund stakeholder, with a 4.18% stake, or 2,66,40,278 shares.This upward movement in fund ownership comes despite Paytm’s share price declining 18% YTD in 2025, from ₹987.60 to ₹810 per share. However, the stock has delivered over 100% returns in the past year, helping rebuild institutional confidence.

Throughout Q4 FY25, mutual funds added 1,22,03,696 new shares, increasing their stake from 11.20% in the previous quarter to the current 13.11%. This strategic move signifies growing confidence among domestic institutional investors in Paytm's potential.

Despite these positive signals from mutual funds, Paytm shares have seen a significant decline. The stock's price has decreased from Rs 987.60 to Rs 810 in 2025, marking a nearly 18% loss year-to-date.

Additionally, Paytm's current share price is over 60% lower than its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 2150. The shares closed at Rs 810 apiece on the NSE recently, reflecting the challenges Paytm faces in recovering its stock market value despite doubling investors' money within a year. The company's share performance contrasts sharply with the growing institutional interest, highlighting a complex landscape for investors.