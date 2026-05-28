RBI bonds or Post Office MIS: Which is better for conservative investors amid market ups and downs

For conservative investors seeking safety and predictable income, government-backed savings products often remain among the top choices. Two options currently attracting attention are RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds and the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS). Both are backed by sovereign support and designed for low-risk investors, but they cater to very different financial needs.

Advertisement

The bigger question for investors is not which option is safer, but which one better matches their income requirements, investment horizon, and liquidity needs.

RBI Floating Rate Bonds

RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds are government-backed debt instruments with a seven-year tenure. One of their defining features is a floating interest structure linked to the National Savings Certificate (NSC) yield with an additional 0.35% spread. The current interest rate stands at 8.05% per annum, with payouts made twice a year.

Unlike fixed-income products, these bonds reset rates every six months, offering some protection against changing interest rate cycles and inflation.

Another major advantage is flexibility in investment size. Investors can begin with ₹1,000, and there is no upper investment limit.

Advertisement

However, liquidity remains limited.

Standard investors face a seven-year lock-in, although senior citizens get earlier redemption options depending on age.

MUST READ: Can NSE EGR end locker worries for gold investors in India? Here's what you should know

POMIS

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is designed primarily for investors seeking regular cash flow.

The scheme currently offers 7.4% annual interest, paid monthly, with a five-year maturity period.

Investment limits are capped:

Single account: up to ₹9 lakh

Joint account: up to ₹15 lakh

For example, a ₹9 lakh investment at the current rate generates a monthly payout of approximately ₹5,550, while the principal amount is returned at maturity.

Unlike RBI bonds, POMIS allows early closure after one year, though penalties apply. Premature closure between one and three years attracts a 2% deduction, while exits between three and five years carry a 1% penalty.

Advertisement

Which one should investors choose?

The answer depends on financial objectives.

RBI Floating Rate Bonds may suit investors who:

Want potentially higher returns

Have a longer investment horizon

Need inflation-linked protection

Want no cap on investment amount

MUST READ: Why is copper emerging as the next big play in global commodities?

POMIS may work better for investors who:

Want regular monthly income

Prefer shorter lock-in periods

Need predictable payouts

Are retirees seeking cash flow stability

Both products remain among the safest investment options because of government backing. However, they also share some limitations.

Interest earned from RBI Floating Rate Bonds is fully taxable and subject to TDS. POMIS also does not offer tax benefits on investment or returns.

Ultimately, choosing between the two is less about safety and more about matching product features with financial goals. Investors seeking higher returns and inflation protection may lean toward RBI bonds, while those prioritising stable monthly income may find POMIS more suitable.

MUST READ: Has your SIP given FIIs an exit? Capitalmind CEO disagrees with the logic. Here's why