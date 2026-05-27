Can NSE EGR end locker worries for gold investors in India? Here's what you should know

For decades, owning gold in India meant buying jewellery, coins or bars and storing them in home lockers or bank vaults. But concerns around theft, storage costs, purity checks and making charges have long remained pain points for investors. Now, a new framework launched by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) could offer an alternative route for gold ownership through Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs).

Advertisement

The platform is being viewed as a significant shift in how Indians can hold and transact in gold—digitally, through demat accounts, while retaining linkage with actual physical gold stored in secure vaults.

Chartered Accountant Kanan Bahl highlighted the security concerns surrounding conventional gold ownership. “Gold is getting stolen even from bank lockers. It gets looted from homes. NSE has now made it possible to convert it digitally,” he said, referring to the exchange’s EGR mechanism.

Launched on May 4, 2026, NSE’s EGR segment aims to combine the familiarity of physical gold with the convenience and transparency of market infrastructure.

MUST READ: BT Explainer: NSE’s Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) launched - what they mean for you

What exactly is NSE EGR?

Advertisement

Electronic Gold Receipts are SEBI-regulated instruments representing physical gold held in accredited vaults. Each EGR corresponds to actual gold of specified purity standards and can be bought, sold and held through a demat account much like shares.

Unlike digital gold products offered by private platforms or even gold ETFs, EGRs are directly backed by physical gold stored in approved vault infrastructure and can also be converted into physical delivery.

The process begins when physical gold is deposited into a SEBI-accredited vault. Once verified, electronic receipts are generated and credited into the investor's demat account. These receipts can then be traded on NSE during market hours.

Advertisement

MUST READ: NSE EGR FAQs: Gold investors alert! Summary of important queries for ease of understanding

Why EGRs may reduce locker dependence

One of the biggest attractions of EGRs is the shift away from physical storage.

Instead of storing gold in homes or paying annual locker fees at banks, investors hold gold electronically while the metal remains secured in SEBI-approved vaults operated by accredited entities, including logistics and storage providers.

The framework also attempts to remove several common friction points associated with traditional gold ownership:

Gold stored in SEBI-accredited vaults with assured purity

Purity standards of 995 and 999

Tradeable through standard brokerage platforms

Available in denominations of 0.1g, 1g, 10g and 100g

Investment possible from as low as 100 milligrams

No making charges

No purity verification concerns

This structure effectively allows investors to hold gold in a format similar to securities while retaining ownership rights over actual metal.

MUST READ: The Wealth Company enters NSE EGR segment: How investors can buy digital gold

Tax rules

Taxation is emerging as another important feature of the EGR ecosystem.

Conversion of physical gold into EGRs—and EGRs back into physical gold—is not treated as a transfer under the current framework. Therefore, no capital gains tax applies at the time of conversion.

Advertisement

This means investors moving gold into digital form do not trigger an immediate tax event.

Further, the original holding period carries over after conversion, ensuring that investors do not lose accumulated holding tenure for tax purposes.

GST treatment

GST treatment also differs from regular purchases. A 3% GST applies only when investors seek physical delivery of gold. Normal trading of EGRs on the exchange remains outside GST applicability.

For eventual taxation upon sale, EGRs are treated similarly to physical gold. Holdings below 36 months attract short-term capital gains tax, while investments held for over 36 months qualify as long-term capital assets with indexation benefits.

While EGRs may not completely replace physical jewellery ownership, they could provide investors a middle path—maintaining exposure to real gold without the recurring concerns of lockers, storage risks and authenticity checks. For digital-first investors, that may represent a major change in how gold is owned in India.