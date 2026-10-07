Air India-Singapore Airlines deal: More flights, easier bookings from Oct 15; what travellers get

At present, an eligible Air India-operated codeshare flight booked through Singapore Airlines must include an SIA-operated flight, and vice versa. From 15 October, this requirement will be removed. Customers will be able to book eligible flights between India and Singapore operated by either airline on a standalone basis through the other carrier’s website, mobile application and appointed travel agencies. The airlines said this would provide additional flight options and a more seamless booking experience.

In April 2026, Air India and SIA also expanded reciprocal mileage accrual benefits for members by widening the eligible booking classes and revising earn rates across all cabin classes. Maharaja Club and KrisFlyer members can now earn miles on a wider range of eligible flights operated by either airline.

Advertisement

From the second quarter of 2027, Maharaja Club and KrisFlyer members will get enhanced reciprocal benefits on eligible routes, over and above existing Star Alliance privileges. Maharaja Club Platinum and KrisFlyer PPS Club members will receive priority check-in and boarding privileges, alongside other top-tier members of the two airlines. Maharaja Club Silver and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members will also get additional baggage allowances and priority boarding benefits on eligible routes.

The airlines said they are also working on further customer-focused initiatives, including improved schedule connectivity to reduce layovers and waiting times, enhanced offerings for corporate customers, and other steps to streamline the travel experience.

Nipun Agarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said, “Strategic partnerships will play a key role in Air India’s evolution into a leading, world-class global airline. The next phase of our cooperation with Singapore Airlines reflects a shared commitment to putting customers at the centre of everything we do.” He added that the partnership would bring “greater consistency” to the travel experience between India and Singapore while delivering “greater choice, convenience and value”.

Advertisement

Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer, Singapore Airlines, said, “The first phase of our strategic commercial partnership with Air India is an important step towards delivering greater benefits and a more seamless experience for our customers.” He said demand for travel between Singapore and India remained strong and that customers could look forward to more initiatives that would expand options and strengthen connectivity between the two countries.

Air India and SIA currently have a codeshare agreement covering 77 destinations across 27 countries and territories. Through their hubs in Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore, the airlines provide access to destinations across Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. The latest phase of cooperation adds wider booking access, more frequent flyer benefits and plans for stronger connectivity between India and Singapore.