Hero Motors shares: Recent debutant rallies 73% in two weeks; what should investors do?

BSE and NSE have placed Hero Motors under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges use the short-term and long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to unusual price movements and heightened volatility.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, stated, "Hero Motors has extended its post-listing rally. The company's exposure to global powertrain demand and electric mobility has supported investor interest. Its global client base includes BMW and Ducati, while debt reduction and continued R&D investments remain positive factors."

Singh added, "For IPO allottees, the sharp appreciation provides an opportunity to recover the initial capital while continuing to hold the remaining shares for the long term. However, fresh investors may prefer to wait for consolidation given the elevated valuation and volatility."

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Those who have invested for listing-day gains can consider booking some profits in the market debutant. For any serious investment, investors should monitor the company's results for a couple of quarters, along with management commentary."

From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Hero Motors is bullish but overbought on hourly charts with next resistance at Rs 186. Investors should keep booking profits, as a daily close below the support of Rs 162 could trigger a fall towards Rs 127 in the near term."