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Hero Motors shares: Recent debutant rallies 73% in two weeks; what should investors do?

Hero Motors shares: Recent debutant rallies 73% in two weeks; what should investors do?

HEROMOTORS170.41(1.73%)

Hero Motors' counter got listed on September 23, with its initial public offering (IPO) price set at Rs 84. The stock has since more than doubled from its issue price, delivering a return of 102.38 per cent to IPO investors at its current market price of Rs 170.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Hero Motors shares: Recent debutant rallies 73% in two weeks; what should investors do?BSE and NSE have placed Hero Motors under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

Shares of Hero Motors Ltd were trading higher in Wednesday's session, rising 1.31 per cent to Rs 170 at the last check. At this level, the stock has gained 72.77 per cent in just two weeks since its market debut.

Hero Motors' counter got listed on September 23, with its initial public offering (IPO) price set at Rs 84. The stock has since more than doubled from its issue price, delivering a return of 102.38 per cent to IPO investors at its current market price of Rs 170.

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BSE and NSE have placed Hero Motors under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges use the short-term and long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to unusual price movements and heightened volatility.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, stated, "Hero Motors has extended its post-listing rally. The company's exposure to global powertrain demand and electric mobility has supported investor interest. Its global client base includes BMW and Ducati, while debt reduction and continued R&D investments remain positive factors."

Singh added, "For IPO allottees, the sharp appreciation provides an opportunity to recover the initial capital while continuing to hold the remaining shares for the long term. However, fresh investors may prefer to wait for consolidation given the elevated valuation and volatility."

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Those who have invested for listing-day gains can consider booking some profits in the market debutant. For any serious investment, investors should monitor the company's results for a couple of quarters, along with management commentary."

From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Hero Motors is bullish but overbought on hourly charts with next resistance at Rs 186. Investors should keep booking profits, as a daily close below the support of Rs 162 could trigger a fall towards Rs 127 in the near term."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 10:55 AM IST
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