Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
investment
Should I redeem my mutual fund investment to pay off ongoing loan EMIs or let my investments grow?

Should I redeem my mutual fund investment to pay off ongoing loan EMIs or let my investments grow?

Struggling to balance hefty EMIs, monthly expenses, and long-term savings is a common challenge for young professionals in NCR. Expert guidance can help you manage debt, build an emergency fund, and continue investing without compromising financial security.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2025 6:03 PM IST
Should I redeem my mutual fund investment to pay off ongoing loan EMIs or let my investments grow?One can consider redeeming a portion of your mutual funds to prepay high-interest loans, which will reduce financial stress and interest outgo.

My wife and I (both 30, professionals in NCR) earn Rs 3.6 lakh permonth but feel stretched due to heavy EMIs. I repay Rs 44,000 for an education loan and Rs 30,000 for a car loan. She has a Rs 10 lakh wedding loan, Rs 6 lakh education loan, and a Rs 30 lakh plot loan (Rs 30–35,000 EMI). We have no emergency fund. I hold Rs 30 lakh in mutual funds; she just started working. Our monthly expenses include Rs 30,000 rent, Rs 10–15,000 groceries, and other essentials. We're seeking advice on managing debt, building a buffer, and starting her investments—should I redeem part of my portfolio to ease the burden or hold tight?

Advertisement

Related Articles

Advice by Akhil Rathi, Head – Financial Advisory at 1 Finance

Liability planning is an important part of overall financial planning, yet many people tend to ignore it, which can negatively impact both cash flow and net worth. A strong financial plan must include emergency planning, where you maintain savings equal to 3–6 months of essential expenses, including EMIs, rent, groceries, and insurance premiums. This ensures you are financially prepared for unforeseen situations. Along with this, it is equally important to have adequate health and life insurance to safeguard your family’s financial security.

For managing your loans, start by listing each one with its outstanding amount, remaining tenure, EMI, and interest rate. Identify the loan with the highest interest cost and prioritise closing it, either by increasing the EMI or prepaying through your mutual funds. Do not rely only on interest rates—if most of the interest on a loan has already been paid, prepayment may not be beneficial. Instead, focus on loans with both high interest rates and high cumulative interest costs, as closing these will save you more in the long run compared to keeping the funds invested.

Advertisement
Category Details
Monthly Household Income Rs 3.6 L
Ongoings EMIs Education Loan: ₹44K
Car Loan: ₹30K
Wife’s EMIs Wedding Loan: ₹30–35K (₹10L total)
Education Loan: ₹6L
Plot Loan: ₹30L
Monthly Expenses  Rent: ₹30K
Groceries: ₹10–15K
Other essentials: variable
Current Investments Your Mutual Funds: ₹30L
    
Wife's investments		 No (just started working)
Emergency Fund  None (Recommended: 3–6 months of essential expenses, including EMIs, rent, groceries, insurance)
Debt Management Advice 1. List all loans with outstanding amount, tenure, EMI, and interest rate.
2. Prioritise high-interest and high cumulative interest loans for prepayment.
3. Consider partial redemption of mutual funds for high-interest loans while retaining enough for compounding.
Investment Advice 1. Continue disciplined investments.
2. Gradually start wife’s systematic investment plan once cash flow stabilises.
Insurance Recommendation Maintain adequate health and life insurance to secure family finances.
Action Plan 1. Strike balance between debt repayment, emergency buffer, and investments.
2. Prepay high-interest loans using partial mutual fund redemption.
3. Build 3–6 months’ emergency fund.
4. Protect family through insurance.
5. Start wife’s investments gradually.

 In conclusion, the key is to strike a balance between debt repayment, maintaining an emergency buffer, and continuing investments. You could consider redeeming a portion of your mutual funds to prepay high-interest loans, which will reduce financial stress and interest outgo, while keeping enough invested to benefit from compounding. Simultaneously, start building an emergency fund covering 3–6 months of essential expenses to safeguard against unforeseen situations. Prioritise health and life insurance, and gradually introduce your wife to systematic investments once her cash flow stabilises. Thoughtful planning now ensures financial security and reduces stress in the long run.

Published on: Aug 16, 2025 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today