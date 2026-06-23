Tata AIA launches multifactor index fund: What investors need to know

As market volatility and global uncertainties continue to test investor sentiment, Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced a new investment option aimed at balancing growth with stability. The insurer has launched the Tata AIA Multifactor Index Fund, a unit-linked fund that combines equity market exposure with life insurance protection.

Advertisement

Here's what investors should know about the new offering.

Why has Tata AIA launched this fund?

Investors have had to contend with several challenges in recent years, including geopolitical tensions, fluctuating interest rates and changing market leadership. Such factors often make it difficult to stay invested and pursue long-term financial goals.

Tata AIA says the new fund is designed to help investors participate in India's long-term growth story while attempting to reduce the impact of sharp market swings.

How does the fund work?

The Tata AIA Multifactor Index Fund follows a passive, rules-based strategy and draws its portfolio from the broader Nifty 500 universe.

It selects 50 stocks using four factors:

Low Volatility: Companies with relatively stable price movements.

Quality: Firms with strong financial fundamentals.

Value: Stocks that appear attractively priced.

Momentum: Companies that have shown sustained price strength.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 'Just normal fever...': Viral post on hospitalisation claim rejection triggers debate on health insurance

The combination of these factors seeks to provide a diversified approach to wealth creation instead of relying on a single investment style or theme.

Why is low volatility a key feature?

One of the fund's distinguishing features is its focus on low-volatility stocks. These companies have historically exhibited more stable price movements compared with the broader market.

For investors, this could potentially mean lower portfolio fluctuations during periods of market stress. Although lower volatility does not guarantee protection from losses, it may help investors remain invested through uncertain market cycles.

MUST READ: Could heatwaves be silently affecting your health? Data from 22,167 checkups offer these clues

Advertisement

What is the asset allocation?

The fund will maintain a predominantly equity-oriented portfolio, with:

80-100% allocation to equities

0-20% allocation to cash and money market instruments

The cash component provides flexibility and helps manage short-term liquidity requirements.

Which benchmark does it track?

The fund tracks the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index (Customised). The index has been designed in accordance with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) guidelines applicable to ULIP-linked funds.

MUST READ: Your life insurance may not go to your family if you have outstanding loans. Here's why

Who may find this fund suitable?

The fund may appeal to:

Long-term investors seeking equity exposure.

Individuals looking for market-linked returns along with life insurance protection.

Investors who prefer a passive and rules-based investment approach.

Those concerned about volatility and concentration risks associated with thematic investing.

What are the NFO details?

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on June 23, 2026, and will remain available until June 30, 2026.

Policies purchased during the NFO period will be issued at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of ₹10, effective June 30, 2026.

MUST READ: India set to be world's fastest-growing insurance market, premiums seen tripling by 2036: Report

Advertisement

The bottom line

The Tata AIA Multifactor Index Fund represents the growing popularity of factor-based investing in India. By combining low volatility, quality, value and momentum factors, the fund seeks to offer investors a relatively steadier path to long-term wealth creation.

However, since the fund is available through ULIPs, investors should evaluate not only the investment strategy but also the insurance features, charges and lock-in requirements before making a decision. As with any equity-linked product, returns are market-dependent and there are no guarantees of performance.