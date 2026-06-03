India set to be world's fastest-growing insurance market, premiums seen tripling by 2036: Report

India's insurance industry is poised for a decade of strong growth, driven by rising incomes, increasing awareness of financial protection, healthcare inflation, and regulatory reforms aimed at expanding insurance coverage. According to the latest Allianz Global Insurance Report 2026, India is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing major insurance market in the world, with premium income projected to grow at an average annual rate of 10.7% through 2036.

Advertisement

The report highlights that India's insurance market recorded 9.4% growth in 2025, with total premium income rising to ₹13.96 lakh crore ($145.9 billion) from ₹12.76 lakh crore ($133.4 billion) in the previous year. Growth was broad-based across life, health and general insurance segments, reflecting rising demand for protection products among households and businesses.

Life insurance dominates

Life insurance remains the backbone of India's insurance sector, accounting for nearly 74% of total premium income. The segment expanded by 9.7% in 2025, supported by increasing financial awareness, growing retirement planning needs and a large underpenetrated population.

The Allianz report notes that demographic changes, rising life expectancy and concerns about long-term financial security are expected to continue supporting demand for life insurance products over the coming decade.

Advertisement

India's life insurance market is projected to grow by 10.5% annually through 2036, making it one of the fastest-growing life insurance markets globally.

MUST READ: Accident cover to pension: What govt's social security push means for gig workers

Health cover

Health insurance was the standout performer in 2025, with premiums growing 10.4% year-on-year. Rising medical costs, increasing healthcare awareness and gaps in public healthcare infrastructure have encouraged more individuals and families to seek private health coverage.

Looking ahead, Allianz expects health insurance to remain India's fastest-growing insurance segment, expanding at an annual rate of 12.5% over the next decade.

The trend mirrors broader global developments, where healthcare costs and ageing populations are driving demand for private medical insurance solutions.

Advertisement

MUST READ: EV insurance saw explosive growth of 670% in FY26; Maharashtra leads adoption trend

Significant growth

Despite its rapid expansion, India remains significantly underinsured. Insurance penetration currently stands at just 3.8% of GDP, indicating substantial room for growth compared with many developed markets.

The report points out that only around 46% of India's working-age population is effectively covered by pension systems, while a large share of healthcare spending continues to be funded directly by households through out-of-pocket expenses.

This protection gap creates a major opportunity for insurers as consumers increasingly seek financial safeguards against medical emergencies, income disruptions and retirement risks.

MUST READ: BT Explainer: How can joint life annuities help couples secure lifetime income?

Regulatory push

Industry growth is also receiving support from policy initiatives and regulatory reforms.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) ambitious "Insurance for All by 2047" vision aims to expand coverage across the country while improving accessibility, affordability and operational efficiency within the sector.

Allianz believes these reforms, combined with digital adoption and product innovation, will strengthen the long-term stability and growth prospects of India's insurance market.

Advertisement

Global insurance industry

Globally, the insurance industry continued its expansion in 2025 despite moderating from exceptionally high growth levels seen in the previous year. According to Allianz, the global insurance market grew 7.1% to USD 8.1 trillion, adding USD 536 billion to the global premium pool.

While growth has normalised, Allianz expects the global insurance industry to continue expanding at an annual rate of 5.3% through 2036, supported by rising protection needs, ageing populations, healthcare demand and increasing awareness of financial risks.

For India, these global trends, combined with its large population, rising middle class and low insurance penetration, position the country as one of the most attractive long-term growth opportunities in the global insurance industry.

MUST READ: BT Explainer: Term Insurance — When to buy, ideal cover, key factors simplified