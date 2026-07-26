Sergey Brin's Dragonfly: The 466-foot superyacht with a dedicated business deck

For most billionaires, a superyacht is synonymous with luxury vacations, privacy and relaxation. Google's co-founder Sergey Brin, however, has reportedly taken a different approach. His 466-foot (142.1-metre) superyacht, Dragonfly, has drawn global attention because it includes a dedicated business deck, allowing him to continue managing work while travelling across the world's oceans. Built by German shipbuilder Lürssen and delivered in 2024, the vessel blends cutting-edge engineering with luxury and functionality.

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What is Dragonfly?

Dragonfly is one of the largest private superyachts built by Lürssen, a German shipyard renowned for constructing bespoke yachts for some of the world's wealthiest individuals. Measuring 466 feet (142.1 metres), the vessel was originally commissioned under the name Alibaba before changing ownership during construction. Launched in December 2023 and delivered to Sergey Brin in 2024, Dragonfly represents one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken by the shipbuilder.

Designed by renowned naval architect Germán Frers, the yacht features sleek lines and a streamlined profile that enhance both aesthetics and hydrodynamic performance. Its luxurious interiors and outdoor entertainment spaces were created by Italian design studio Nauta Design, which has incorporated around 2,000 square metres of interior living space and nearly 1,000 square metres of exterior social areas spread across multiple expansive decks.

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What makes Dragonfly unique?

Unlike conventional luxury yachts, which prioritize guest cabins, spas and entertainment spaces, Dragonfly reportedly incorporates an entire business deck dedicated to productivity. According to Lürssen, this section of the yacht includes:

Feature Details

Private office Dedicated workspace for meetings and business operations

Gym Fitness area for onboard workouts

Games room Recreation and entertainment space

Concealed helicopter hangar Enables quick arrivals and departures without relying on ports

The office is believed to occupy a significant portion of the business deck, underscoring the yacht's emphasis on combining work with leisure. While the exact layout has not been publicly disclosed, the inclusion of a dedicated workspace and aviation facilities reflects the needs of an owner managing global business interests from virtually anywhere.

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Luxury meets advanced engineering

Dragonfly is as impressive beneath the surface as it is above it. The yacht is powered by a MAN-built diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system featuring controllable-pitch propellers, power take-in/power take-off (PTI/PTO) units and an electric azimuth pod drive. This advanced setup enables multiple propulsion modes, improving fuel efficiency while reducing noise and vibration during electric operation.

The vessel reportedly reaches a top speed of 24 knots and is equipped with advanced navigation and stabilization systems that enhance safety and comfort during long-distance voyages. Dragonfly can accommodate up to 18 guests with a crew of around 40, offering premium hospitality on board. Additional luxury amenities include two helipads, multiple swimming pools, state-of-the-art entertainment systems and expansive indoor and outdoor recreational areas. With a gross tonnage of approximately 9,408 GT, Dragonfly ranks among the largest private yachts ever built.

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Why does it suit Sergey Brin?

Brin stepped back from Alphabet's day-to-day management in 2019 but returned to play an active role in Google's artificial intelligence initiatives following the rapid rise of generative AI. He has reportedly worked closely with engineering teams developing Google's Gemini AI models.

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His work habits also reflect this commitment. Reports in 2025 cited an internal memo in which Brin described 60 hours per week as the "sweet spot of productivity" and encouraged AI teams to spend weekdays in the office as Google competed in the race toward advanced artificial intelligence.

Dragonfly appears to mirror this philosophy by combining luxury with a fully functional workspace. Rather than serving solely as a holiday retreat, the yacht allows Brin to remain connected to his business interests while travelling.

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More than a luxury vessel

Dragonfly represents a growing trend among ultra-high-net-worth individuals who increasingly seek mobile workspaces without compromising comfort. Its dedicated business deck, hybrid propulsion technology, expansive living spaces and aviation facilities demonstrate how modern superyachts are evolving beyond leisure into fully equipped floating headquarters.

At an estimated fortune of around $266 billion, according to Forbes, Brin oversees technology investments, AI projects and philanthropic initiatives. Dragonfly enables him to conduct business virtually anywhere in the world, making it one of the most distinctive superyachts ever built and showcasing how luxury, innovation and productivity can coexist on the open sea.

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