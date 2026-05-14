Robert Kiyosaki says silver is a top investment in 2026; Is it time to increase exposure?

Bestselling author Robert Kiyosaki has once again turned the spotlight on silver, calling it one of the strongest long-term investment assets amid rising inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions and fears of a global economic slowdown.

The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author recently said he has been accumulating silver since 1965 and described the metal as one of the best-performing investments in his portfolio. Kiyosaki also warned that the global economy could face a major crash in 2026, prompting investors to focus on hard assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin.

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“RICH DAD LESSON: The best investors can see the future,” Kiyosaki wrote in a recent social media post, while explaining how he started buying silver decades ago when it “cost pennies.”

His comments come at a time when silver prices are witnessing a strong rally globally and in India. Domestic prices surged sharply after the Indian government increased customs duty on silver imports from 6% to 15%, a move aimed at curbing imports and easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

RICH DAD LESSON: The best investors can see the future:



FOR EXAMPLE: in 1965, when I was 18 years old, I began stacking silver when silver cost pennies.



In 2026 silver is one of best investments I own.



Q: What do you see happening in the future?



Q: What can you invest… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 11, 2026

Why silver prices are rising

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Silver has benefited from multiple global triggers simultaneously. Apart from safe-haven buying due to Middle East tensions and inflation worries, the metal is also witnessing rising industrial demand from sectors such as solar energy, semiconductors, electric vehicles and AI infrastructure.

MUST READ: What triggered the sharp rally in gold and silver ETFs and MCX bullion prices?

On May 13, 2026, silver prices jumped sharply across major Indian bullion platforms. According to IBJA data, silver prices rose to Rs 2,86,850 per kilogram from Rs 2,64,867 a day earlier, while MCX silver climbed to Rs 2,86,627 per kilogram.

Experts believe silver’s dual role as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity is strengthening its long-term investment case.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, said silver is benefiting from simultaneous monetary and industrial demand. According to him, rising use of silver in photovoltaics, EV electronics, semiconductor manufacturing and AI data-centre expansion is widening the global supply-demand gap.

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MUST READ: Why gold, silver continue to attract investors despite market volatility

He added that silver crossing Rs 3 lakh per kilogram on MCX should not be viewed as the peak, but “a waypoint, not a destination.”

What should investors do?

Financial experts say investors should avoid chasing sharp rallies and instead take a disciplined approach toward silver allocation.

For long-term investors, silver can act as a portfolio diversifier alongside equities and gold. Since silver prices are generally more volatile than gold, staggered investments through SIP-style accumulation or phased buying may help reduce timing risks.

Investors can consider exposure through silver ETFs, silver mutual funds, physical silver bars and coins, or diversified commodity allocations. Silver ETFs, in particular, have become increasingly popular among retail investors because they offer liquidity, transparency and easier portfolio management compared to holding physical bullion.

Analysts generally recommend limiting precious metals exposure to around 5–15% of an investment portfolio depending on risk appetite, financial goals and investment horizon.

MUST READ: Over Rs 22 lakh import duty on 1 kg of gold! Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy on the flip side of duty hike

Silver's audience

Silver may particularly appeal to younger and high-risk investors because of its industrial growth potential linked to renewable energy and advanced technology sectors. However, experts caution that silver remains highly volatile and can witness sharp corrections during periods of economic slowdown, profit booking or liquidity tightening.

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Despite the bullish outlook, investors should closely monitor global interest rates, US dollar movements, industrial demand trends and policy changes affecting bullion imports.

Kiyosaki’s bullish stance has once again brought silver into focus, but financial planners advise balancing optimism with disciplined asset allocation. While silver could continue benefiting from inflation hedging and industrial demand, investors may be better served by gradual accumulation rather than aggressive short-term speculation.