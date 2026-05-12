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Why gold, silver continue to attract investors despite market volatility

Why gold, silver continue to attract investors despite market volatility

Gold prices may remain volatile in the short term, but the long-term outlook for the precious metal continues to stay bullish amid geopolitical uncertainty, central bank buying and global economic risks. Silver too remains supported by rising industrial demand and persistent supply deficits, keeping investor interest intact in precious metals.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 12, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Why gold, silver continue to attract investors despite market volatilityGeopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran conflict and ceasefire uncertainty, are boosting demand for safe-haven assets like gold.

Gold continues to maintain a bullish long-term outlook despite short-term volatility caused by higher US interest rates, elevated bond yields and a stronger dollar. Analysts and fund houses believe the structural drivers supporting precious metals remain firmly in place, making gold and silver attractive portfolio diversifiers amid rising uncertainty in the global economy.

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According to Tata Mutual Fund’s latest May 2026 outlook report, gold prices may consolidate in the near term as markets react to “higher-for-longer” US rates and fluctuating macroeconomic signals. However, the broader investment environment continues to favour gold as a strategic long-term allocation. 

Central bank buying remains a major support

One of the strongest pillars supporting gold prices globally is sustained central bank buying. Countries across the world have steadily increased gold reserves over the past decade as part of efforts to diversify reserves away from fiat currencies and reduce dependence on the US dollar.

MUST READ: Gold Rate Today 12th May 2026: Check Latest 22K & 24K Prices in Your City

The report noted that central bank purchases of gold have almost doubled over the last 10 years, reflecting rising preference for hard assets during uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions. 

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Geopolitical tensions are also playing a major role in supporting gold demand. Concerns surrounding the US-Iran conflict, uncertainties about a ceasefire, and broader global fragmentation have boosted the appeal of safe-haven assets, such as gold.

Historically, gold tends to perform well during periods of political instability, war risks, inflationary pressures and market volatility because investors seek assets that can preserve purchasing power and hedge against uncertainty.

Lower rates and high debt levels

Another important factor supporting gold prices is the expectation that global interest rates may eventually decline even if rate cuts are delayed. Slowing global growth and rising debt burdens could push central banks toward easier monetary policy over time.

The report highlighted that elevated sovereign and corporate debt levels continue to strengthen the long-term investment case for hard assets like gold. 

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    For Indian investors, rupee depreciation could also cushion downside risks in domestic gold prices even if international prices witness temporary corrections.

    Experts believe any meaningful correction in gold prices should be viewed as an opportunity for staggered accumulation rather than a reversal of the broader bullish trend.

    MUST READ: ₹6.77 lakh crore import hit: Why PM Modi wants Indians to delay buying gold

    Silver demand story

    Silver, meanwhile, continues to benefit from its dual role as both an investment asset and an industrial metal. The report described silver as a “two-headed metal” because it derives demand from monetary as well as industrial applications. 
    Industrial demand for silver remains strong due to growing use in solar panels, electric vehicles, semiconductors and 5G infrastructure. Importantly, 2026 is expected to become the sixth consecutive year of silver deficits globally, meaning demand continues to exceed available supply. 

    China’s silver demand has also surged sharply, hitting an eight-year high in the first quarter of CY26 while domestic stockpiles declined. Since China controls nearly 60-70 per cent of global silver refining capacity, recent refining restrictions have raised concerns over potential supply bottlenecks.

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    While silver may remain volatile in the near term, analysts believe both gold and silver continue to enjoy strong structural support from macroeconomic uncertainty, industrial demand and global diversification trends.

     

    Published on: May 12, 2026 3:54 PM IST
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