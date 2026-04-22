Why only 1% create wealth: Expert explains where most investors go wrong

At first glance, wealth creation appears to be a function of intelligence, access, or even luck. But according to Gajendra Kothari, CFA and Founder of Etica Wealth, the reality is far less glamorous — and far more uncomfortable.

“Investing is 1% intelligence and 99% temperament,” Kothari said, echoing Charlie Munger's philosophy. In his view, the biggest divide between the wealthy 1% and the rest isn’t knowledge — it’s behavior.

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Kothari pointed out a striking historical pattern: “Even 5,000 years ago, only 1% of people were wealthy. Today, it’s still 1%, and even 100 years from now, it will likely remain the same.” Despite unprecedented access to information, tools, and financial products, wealth creation continues to remain concentrated.

So where do most people go wrong?

According to Kothari, overconfidence sits at the top of the list. “People watch a couple of podcasts and start believing they’ve mastered investing,” he notes. Ironically, even after more than two decades in the industry, Kothari considers himself a learner: “I still feel I’m part of the 99% club—I have a lot to learn. The market is the biggest teacher; it teaches humility.”

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Another critical issue is half-knowledge. “Half knowledge is a dangerous thing,” Kothari explains, highlighting how investors often rely on borrowed conviction — from friends, colleagues, or social media—without putting in the time to truly understand their investments. “You cannot invest through borrowed conviction. You have to invest your own time,” Kothari said.

The obsession with quick money further derails investors. “Nobody wants to get rich slowly,” Kothari says. Short-term success stories—often amplified through media — create unrealistic expectations. But true wealth, he emphasizes, is built through patience and compounding. “Warren Buffett compounded at around 20% over 50–60 years with a very simple strategy. Yet people don’t follow it because it’s slow.”

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Risk and volatility

Equally problematic is the inability to accept risk and volatility. “Everyone wants the upside, but no one wants the downside. That’s not how any game in life works,” Kothari remarked. This mismatch between expectations and reality often leads to poor decisions—panic selling during downturns or chasing overheated trends.

Perhaps the most overlooked factor is behavioral discipline. “The investor’s biggest enemy is himself,” Kothari reiterates, referencing Benjamin Graham. Investors rarely acknowledge their own mistakes, preferring instead to blame markets or fund managers.

Kothari also warned against herd mentality. “In life, being part of the crowd feels safe. But in equities, being part of the crowd is dangerous.” With nearly 8,000 listed companies in India, he notes that “around 90% destroy wealth. Only a small fraction actually create it.”

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At its core, wealth creation is not about finding the next multibagger or perfectly timing the market. It’s about consistency and restraint. “The right time to invest is when you have money. The right time to withdraw is when you need money,” Kothari advises.

His philosophy is simple yet difficult to execute: stay invested, avoid noise, and let compounding work. Or as he succinctly puts it, borrowing from Morgan Housel: “Shut up and wait.”

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In a world driven by speed, noise, and instant gratification, that mindset alone may be what separates the 1% from everyone else.