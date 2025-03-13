200,000 Maharaja Points=Delhi-New York round trip: Air India launches lucrative bonus points offer for frequent flyers

Air India has launched the 'Maharaja Club Points Plus' offer, allowing frequent flyer members to enhance their reward points through conversions from partner banks. The promotion, running from March 6-31, offers members the chance to convert bank reward points into Maharaja Points, with the added incentive of earning up to 50% bonus points on these conversions.

This move by Air India aims to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty by providing an opportunity to accumulate up to 1 million Maharaja Points, redeemable for flights and upgrades on Air India and Star Alliance airlines.

Members of the Maharaja Club, including new enrollees, can convert up to 200,000 reward points per bank partner into Maharaja Points.

Thus, 200,000 Maharaja Points can get you four one-way tickets from Delhi to Dubai (46,000 Maharaja Points each), and five one-way tickets from Mumbai to London (42,000 points each). It also means one Economy Class round trip from Delhi to New York in (124,000 Maharaja Points each) and 10 Economy Class round trips from Delhi to Mumbai in (15,000 points each).

Eligible banks for this conversion include prominent players like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, DBS Bank, and SBI Cards.

To avail of this offer, individuals must first become Maharaja Club members, which can be done through the Air India website or mobile app. Once registered, members need to register specifically for the promotion on the Air India website to qualify for the bonus points. This step ensures that members are actively engaging with the programme and are aware of the terms to maximise their benefits.

The bonus points structure varies depending on the amount of points converted. For conversions exceeding 100,000 points, members can earn up to a 50% bonus, though this benefit is capped at 200,000 points per bank partner.

Bonus points structure

The bonus percentages for converting bank reward points to Maharaja Points are tiered as follows:

5,000 – 25,000 points: 10% bonus

25,001 – 50,000 points: 20% bonus

50,001 – 75,000 points: 30% bonus

75,001 – 100,000 points: 40% bonus

More than 100,000 points: 50% bonus

This structure allows members to earn up to 200,000 bonus Maharaja Points per eligible partner.

The bonus points will be credited within 60 days after the end of the offer period, specifically for the first eligible conversion per bank. This structured approach incentivises larger conversions and ensures a fair distribution of bonus points among members.

The programme also offers priority services, lounge access, and the opportunity to redeem points for flights and cabin upgrades, the airline aims to make travelling more rewarding for its loyal customers.