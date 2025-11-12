CAMS bets big on AI and Cloud to power next phase of Mutual Fund growth

Registrar and Transfer agent, CAMS (Computer Age Management Services Limited) is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-native operations, and automation with CAMSLens, an internally developed AI-powered platform designed to transform how regulatory compliance is implemented across the financial ecosystem.

CAMSLens performs real-time contextual analysis of newly released regulatory circulars currently from SEBI, and soon from other key regulators such as RBI, IRDAI, PFRDA, and IFSCA. The system links new circulars to existing frameworks and generates precise, department-specific actionables such as short summaries, FAQs, and tests, while simultaneously creating audit guardrails. This means that complex regulatory changes often requiring days or weeks to implement can now be rolled out almost instantly across teams, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and compliance-readiness.

"CAMSLens is our way of ensuring near-instant, consistent, and accurate implementation of regulatory changes,” said Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS. “It brings intelligence and discipline into a space that is critical for investor trust and operational stability.” Beyond CAMSLens, CAMS has lined up four additional AI integrations slated for rollout over the next two quarters. These will focus on enhancing transaction processing, investor servicing, and risk intelligence further boosting the company’s scale and agility as India’s mutual fund industry enters a new phase of growth.

During calendar year 2025, CAMS enabaled six new mutual fund houses Angel One, Unifi, Jio BlackRock, Ceybank (Sri Lanka), Taurus, and Choice to go live with their products. The company says its re-architected platform will soon be capable of hosting up to eight new AMCs every year, ensuring that new entrants can launch operations seamlessly. Over the past year, CAMS processed more than 900 million financial transactions, underscoring its operational scale. The company’s datacenter network and cloud-enabled backbone are already provisioned to handle double that volume, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during peak market cycles.

As of September 2025, CAMS managed assets worth Rs 52 lakh crore, retaining its leadership position with an estimated 68% market share in the mutual fund registrar space. Its unique investor count crossed 4.3 crore, marking a 17% year-on-year increase reflecting the growing depth of India’s retail investor base.

CAMS’s four-year presence in GIFT City, India’s international financial services hub, has evolved into a major growth pillar. The company currently works with over 30 clients there, offering operational and technology infrastructure that supports both domestic and international fund structures.

With SEBI now allowing domestic mutual funds to launch international schemes from GIFT City, CAMS sees a significant opportunity to expand its engagement and enable global fund operations from India’s first international financial zone.

At the same time, CAMS is preparing to support the launch of Special Investment Funds (SIFs), a new asset class that is beginning to attract strong investor and fund manager interest. The company is aligning its platforms with the operational, compliance, and reporting frameworks required for these specialized funds, helping managers launch and manage products more efficiently.

“We are building robust, compliance-ready platforms to support new investment products, encompassing real-time dashboards, intelligence, and risk controls,” Kumar said. “This will enable our clients to make quick, data-driven decisions in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.” he adds. By integrating intelligence into every layer of its operations, CAMS aims not only to future-proof its business but also to build the digital foundation for India’s mutual fund industry over the next decade.

With a scalable platform, a growing client base, and AI-led compliance and processing tools, CAMS is positioning itself as the digital backbone of India’s expanding investment ecosystem one capable of sustaining both speed and trust as the market doubles in scale.



