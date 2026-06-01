Can your 8th Pay Commission salary rise up to 338%? Here's the 5-factor formula

The 8th Pay Commission has begun consultations with employee unions and staff associations, and one proposal is already attracting attention for its potential impact on government salaries. The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has proposed a new five-tier fitment factor structure that, if accepted, could result in salary increases ranging from nearly 192% to as much as 338% depending on an employee's pay level.

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The proposal differs significantly from previous pay commissions, which largely relied on a common fitment factor for all employees. Instead, IRTSA has recommended separate fitment factors for different pay levels, arguing that higher responsibilities, technical expertise and supervisory roles should be rewarded with higher multipliers.

What is a fitment factor?

A fitment factor is the multiplier used to convert an employee's existing basic pay into revised basic pay under a new pay commission.

For example, under the 7th Pay Commission, a uniform fitment factor of 2.57 was applied to most central government employees. This raised the minimum basic salary from ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹18,000.

The higher the fitment factor, the larger the increase in revised basic pay.

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The proposed 5-factor formula

IRTSA has recommended the following fitment factors for different pay levels:

Pay Level Proposed Fitment Factor

Level 1–5 2.92

Level 6–8 3.50

Level 9–12 3.80

Level 13–16 4.09

Level 17–18 4.38

The association says a single fitment factor does not adequately recognize differences in qualifications, accountability, working conditions and managerial responsibilities across various government positions.

Where does the 338% salary hike figure come from?

The biggest talking point is the proposed fitment factor of 4.38 for Levels 17 and 18, which include the highest-ranking officers in the central government hierarchy.

Currently, the starting basic pay at Level-18 is ₹2.5 lakh per month. Applying a fitment factor of 4.38 would raise the revised basic pay to around ₹10.95 lakh per month.

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Calculation:

Current basic pay: ₹2,50,000

Proposed fitment factor: 4.38

Revised basic pay: ₹10,95,000

That translates into a rise of about 338% in basic pay alone, before adding Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance and other benefits.

What could it mean for other employees?

The proposal also seeks a substantial increase in minimum pay.

IRTSA has recommended raising the minimum basic salary from the current ₹18,000 to ₹52,600, based on the proposed fitment factor of 2.92 for Levels 1–5.

Illustrative calculations submitted by the association show that:

A Level 1–5 employee earning ₹20,000 basic pay could see it rise to ₹58,400.

A Level 6–8 employee earning ₹45,000 basic pay could see revised pay of ₹1.57 lakh.

A Level 13–16 employee earning ₹1.2 lakh basic pay could see pay rise to nearly ₹4.91 lakh.

Will these recommendations be accepted?

Not necessarily. The figures are proposals submitted by one employee association and are not official recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission. The commission, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is currently gathering inputs from employee unions, pensioner bodies and stakeholder groups across the country.

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The final recommendations will be prepared after extensive consultations and analysis, following which the government will take a decision on implementation.

For now, the proposed five-factor formula offers a glimpse into the scale of expectations among government employees—and explains why discussions around a potential 338% salary hike have generated significant interest ahead of the 8th Pay Commission's report.