Free tests at Delhi govt's Mohalla Clinics, hospitals? Check new Aadhaar-based document rules

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has announced updates to the documentation required for accessing free medical laboratory tests at government facilities, including Delhi government dispensaries and Mohalla clinics. These changes were officially communicated through a notification on 20 May 2025. The updated policy aims to streamline the process, ensuring that all eligible individuals can avail of the benefits without undue hurdles.

New rules

Under the revised guidelines, individuals must provide proof of possession of an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to access these free tests. For those without an Aadhaar number, an application for Aadhaar enrolment is necessary.

Children also require parental consent for enrolment. This procedure ensures that everyone who is entitled to obtain an Aadhaar number does so, thereby facilitating a smoother verification process for accessing government schemes.

If an individual already possesses an Aadhaar number, they are required to provide it or undergo Aadhaar authentication. In cases where an Aadhaar number is not available, individuals must present an Aadhaar Enrolment Identification slip alongside other documents such as a bank passbook with a photo, PAN card, passport, ration card, or a voter identity card, among others. This comprehensive list ensures that individuals have multiple options for proving their identity, thus making the process more inclusive.

Children without Aadhaar card

Children who do not have an Aadhaar number must submit an Aadhaar Enrolment Identification slip and a document such as a birth certificate or school identity card. Additionally, proof of relationship with a parent or guardian is required, which can be a birth certificate, ration card, or any recognised government family entitlement card. This provision caters to the needs of minors, ensuring their eligibility for free laboratory tests.

In instances where Aadhaar authentication is unsuccessful due to poor biometric quality, alternative methods such as iris scans or face authentication are proposed. The government has made provisions for these technologies to be available at accessible locations, ensuring that beneficiaries are not denied services due to technical difficulties. Should biometric authentication fail entirely, Aadhaar OTPs or Time-based OTPs may be used. If these options are also unavailable, individuals can use a physical Aadhaar letter, verified via a Quick Response code scanner provided by the department.

The costs of these laboratory tests are covered by the consolidated fund of the government of the NCT of Delhi, ensuring that they remain free of charge to consumers. By outsourcing the tests to private companies, the government aims to maintain efficiency and quality in service delivery. This update is part of a larger effort to ensure that health services are accessible to all citizens without financial or bureaucratic barriers.

The updated documentation requirements reflect the Delhi government's commitment to improving public healthcare access. By addressing potential issues with Aadhaar authentication and providing alternative verification methods, the government seeks to streamline the process and ensure that all residents can benefit from free medical tests. This move is expected to enhance the efficacy and reach of government health schemes, furthering public health goals in the region.