Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana launch today: When will Delhi women start getting Rs 2,500 cash? Check details

Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which was one of the top poll promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party during the Delhi assembly elections, is likely to be launched. Under the scheme, Delhi women from economically weaker sections will get Rs 2,500 as a monthly allowance. The scheme is slated to be launched on March 8. Registrations are also likely to begin on the same day.

The Mahila Samriddhi Scheme is in line with efforts undertaken in other BJP-governed states, including the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and the Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra.



Key details

Eligibility Criteria: Women residing in Delhi between the ages of 18-60, with a family income less than Rs 3 lakh per annum and are non-tax payers, are eligible under the Mahil Samriddhi Yojana.

Ineligibility Criteria: The scheme does not extend to government employees or individuals receiving financial assistance from other government schemes.

Women aged 60 and above will not be considered eligible for this scheme as they are already entitled to receive an old age pension. The AAP government set aside Rs 1,000 crore for a similar initiative, but the budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be increased to accommodate this new scheme.

Application Process: The Delhi government is currently in the process of developing an online portal for registration. An IT system will be established to validate applications and identify eligible candidates. Various government departments have been requested to share data to facilitate the selection of beneficiaries.

Documents needed: Although a formal list has not been published, potential applicants are expected to have the following documents on hand:

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Address Proof

Registered Mobile Number

The application process is anticipated to be connected to Aadhaar, necessitating input of personal information such as name, address, bank account details, and family particulars.

Additionally, the system will cross-reference the applicant's information to confirm taxpaying status or enrollment in welfare programs such as widow or old-age pensions. Duplicate applications will be automatically identified and disqualified.

Beneficiaries

It is estimated that approximately 15-20 lakh women stand to benefit from the scheme. Government officials have revealed plans to streamline the process by merging data from the Chief Electoral Officer and the Food and Civil Supplies Department to identify eligible women. The portal will connect applications to Aadhaar cards and cross-check eligibility against existing government aid.

Moreover, measures are being taken to access data from the Income Tax department and sync it with the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme portal to verify if applicants are taxpayers. Additionally, officials intend to incorporate BPL data into the portal for enhanced efficiency.