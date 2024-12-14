Delhi's Mahila Samman Yojana: Know registration steps, eligibility, application process

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: Following the announcement made by former CM Arvind Kejriwal regarding the approval of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana by the Delhi government cabinet, CM Atishi stated that the first two payments of Rs 1,000 each will be disbursed to eligible women in Delhi by the end of the current fiscal year.

The initiative, which was incorporated into the budget for the financial year 2024-25 and presented by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, aims to enhance the quality of life of marginalized women by providing them with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

“The scheme, passed by the cabinet last night, was notified by the evening… all women who are residents of Delhi as of December 12, 2024, and are registered voters, will be eligible,” CM Atishi said.

According to an announcement made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, the monthly amount is anticipated to rise to Rs 2,100 following the forthcoming assembly elections. Kejriwal recognised that the current amount was deemed inadequate by numerous women and assured the increase as a component of the party's extensive outreach initiatives in preparation for the elections.

Eligibility

> All women who are residents of Delhi as of December 12, 2024, and are registered voters, are eligible for scheme.

> The programme does not cover certain individuals, such as individuals who are or were permanent government employees, elected officials such as MPs, MLAs, or councillors, women who paid income tax in the most recent assessment period, and individuals who are already receiving pensions from other schemes implemented by the Delhi government, such as old-age, widow, or disability pensions.

> Gender: Female

> Age: 18 years or older

> Maximum Annual Family Income: Rs 3 lakh

> Exclusions: Individuals receiving government benefits, government employment, taxpayer status, or pensions

> Documentation: A self-declared affidavit confirming eligibility, specifically stating that the applicant does not receive any form of government benefits.

Documents Required

Aadhaar card

Voter ID card

PAN card

Bank account details

Proof of Address: Accepted forms include an electricity bill, water bill, or ration card.

Proof of Age: Valid documents include a birth certificate, school leaving certificate, or passport.

Income Certificate

Self-Declaration: Applicants must provide a document confirming that they meet the eligibility criteria for the scheme.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Scheme: Application Process