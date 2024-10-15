Diwali offers: BOBCARD floats more than 500 festive deals with Rs 1 lakh+ discounts

BOBCARD Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, is excited to announce the launch of its 'Festive Shopping Rewards' programme for October 2024, ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras. This initiative aims to elevate the shopping experience for customers by offerings and discounts of over Rs 1,00,000 on a wide selection of deals from top partner brands including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Swiggy, and Zomato.

"The initiative offers discounts of over Rs 1,00,000 on more than 500 deals from leading partner brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Swiggy, and Zomato," BOBCARD said in a press release.

"This year, we plan to provide BOBCARD customers with unmatched savings across categories, making the celebrations even more rewarding," BOBCARD's Managing Director and CEO, Ravindra Rai said.

Top offers:

E-commerce Platforms

Amazon:

10% instant discount up to Rs 9,750 on full payments and EMI purchases. Valid until October 16.

Flipkart:

Up to Rs 12,750 discount with the Big Shopping Utsav until October 17.

10% off up to Rs 1,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 or more during the Diwali sale until November 1.

JioMart:

Save 10% with a maximum discount of Rs 3,250 during the Jio Utsav sale until October 15, with another round from October 19 to 25.

Myntra:

10% off up to Rs 1,000 on orders over Rs 3,500 until October 20.

Electronics and gadgets

Croma: Get 10% off purchases over Rs 15,000 at Croma stores from October 24 to November 3.

LG: Enjoy savings up to Rs 35,000 on certain home appliances until December 13.

Samsung: Receive 22.5% cashback on products over Rs 20,000, including refrigerators and washing machines, available until the end of the year.

Travel offers

MakeMyTrip: Enjoy a 35% discount on flights, hotels, and holidays every Tuesday and Friday until December 31 when using BOBCARD for EMI transactions.

Goibibo: Receive a 15% discount on domestic and international bookings every Friday and Saturday until the end of the year.

Air India: Save Rs 2,000 on international flights and Rs 500 on domestic flights every Friday by using specific promo codes until December.

Grocery and dining offers

BOBCARD is offering following savings deals on grocery platforms and dining:

Zepto: Get a 10% discount up to Rs 200 on orders over Rs 750. Offer valid until November 30.

Big Basket: Enjoy a 10% discount up to Rs 300 during the October and November Super Saver events.

Swiggy and Zomato: Save Rs 50 on Zomato and avail up to 10% off on Swiggy food orders. Offer valid through December.

RuPay BOBCARD credit card

Last month, BOBCARD announced that RuPay BOBCARD credit card holders have the option to convert their purchases into equated monthly installments (EMIs) by simply scanning a QR code using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) apps. The card users can easily link their RuPay credit card to popular apps such as Amazon Pay, BHIM, CRED, Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. Furthermore, they have the flexibility to convert their UPI transactions into EMIs at any merchant that accepts UPI payments, whether online or offline.

This feature, introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in April 2024, has been implemented by BOBCARD Ltd, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, making them one of the first to offer this service to their credit card users. It is expected that other banks will soon follow suit and provide this new feature for RuPay credit card holders.