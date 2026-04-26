‘Don’t say I do without...’: Financial advisor warns couples on money matters before marriage

A viral post by financial advisor Nitin Kaushik has triggered a broader conversation about the financial realities of marriage, with his framing of relationships as a “financial merger” striking a chord with young professionals navigating love and money.

Kaushik argues that while couples often focus on compatibility and shared values, they overlook the financial implications of marriage. According to him, tying the knot also means linking credit scores, tax liabilities, and long-term financial goals — making transparency essential from the outset.

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Hidden debt problem

One of the biggest risks, he notes, is undisclosed liabilities. Whether it’s a ₹15 lakh education loan or mounting credit card debt, such financial baggage can directly impact a couple’s ability to secure loans or maintain financial stability. Experts say early disclosure is critical to avoid future conflicts and setbacks.

Why 50/50 Splits don’t work

Kaushik challenges the idea of equal contribution in relationships, especially when incomes differ. A rigid 50/50 split, he says, can breed resentment. Instead, proportional contributions — based on each partner’s earnings — offer a more practical and sustainable approach to shared expenses.

Insurance: Overlooked safety net

Another key concern is inadequate insurance coverage. With healthcare costs in India rising sharply, relying solely on basic corporate insurance can leave couples vulnerable. Kaushik recommends term insurance coverage of 10–15 times the combined annual income, particularly for those with loans or dependents.

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Emergency funds are non-negotiable

Marriage also demands a stronger financial cushion. While individuals may manage with limited savings, couples need at least six months’ worth of joint expenses set aside. This buffer helps absorb unexpected shocks — from medical emergencies to job loss — without straining the relationship.

Kaushik concludes that many relationships don’t fail due to lack of love, but because of financial friction. Differing money habits, unclear systems, and lack of communication often create long-term stress.