EPFO launches ‘Passbook Lite’ for faster claim settlement, reduced processing time; check what will change with this

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new feature called ‘Passbook Lite’, aimed at making it easier for members to track their PF accounts and speeding up claims processing. Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced the feature on Thursday, highlighting that all key EPFO services will now be accessible through a single login, improving transparency and efficiency for over 70 million pension subscribers.

EPFO Passbook Lite

Previously, EPF members had to log in to a separate passbook website to view contributions, withdrawals, and balances. With Passbook Lite, a summary view of PF accounts is now available directly on the EPFO website, allowing members to check essential details without visiting a separate portal.

The traditional passbook website will continue to provide detailed views with graphical representations of transactions for members who require deeper insights. This dual approach is expected to reduce website congestion, streamline operations, and maintain comprehensive access to account information for users.

What’s new

The main advantage of Passbook Lite is its integration within the member portal, offering a simpler, summarised display of contributions and withdrawals. Members seeking detailed analytics and charts can still access the original passbook portal, ensuring both simplicity and in-depth information.

Annexure K now available

In addition to Passbook Lite, the EPFO portal now allows members to download Annexure K, a certificate required when transferring PF accounts during job changes. Earlier, this document was shared only between PF offices and provided to members upon request.

The online availability of Annexure K will help employees:

Track the status of PF transfer applications in real time

Verify balances and service periods after transfer

Maintain permanent digital records, crucial for calculating EPS (Employees’ Pension Scheme) benefits

Faster claim settlements

EPFO has also delegated processing powers for claims and transfers from senior officers, like Regional PF Commissioners, to Assistant PF Commissioners and other lower-level officials. This streamlined hierarchy is expected to:

Reduce processing time for PF transfers, settlements, and refunds

Improve accountability at the field office level

Enhance member satisfaction through quicker and smoother service delivery



Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that these new features are part of EPFO’s efforts to provide “ease of living” for millions of salaried individuals. By integrating services, simplifying access, and speeding up approvals, the EPFO aims to make PF account management more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly.

With Passbook Lite, online Annexure K downloads, and faster claim processing, members can now manage their PF accounts more conveniently than ever, marking a significant step toward modernizing India’s pension system.