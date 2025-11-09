‘From ₹25,000 a month to crores...’: CA shares ‘underrated money habits’ that quietly build big wealth

In an era where social media feeds are flooded with hot stock tips, crypto predictions, and get-rich-quick schemes, the real secret to lasting wealth lies in calmness and consistency. When everyone is chasing instant gains, those who focus on small, repeatable actions — like regular investing, budgeting, and rebalancing — quietly move ahead.

In a world obsessed with stock tips and market predictions, Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik believes true wealth lies not in high returns, but in consistent habits. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik broke down what he calls “two underrated money habits that quietly make you rich while others keep trying to invest.”

According to Kaushik, most people aren’t actually bad with money — they’re just “bad with systems.” Whether one earns ₹1 lakh or ₹10 lakh a month, he argued, money without structure tends to disappear as quickly as it arrives. “Wealth doesn’t grow from income — it grows from intention,” he wrote, emphasising the need for discipline and planning over mere earning power.

The first habit Kaushik highlighted is the power of compound interest. Calling it “a force of nature,” he explained how patience and consistency multiply wealth over time. “If you invest ₹25,000 a month at a 12% annual return, you’ll have around ₹20 lakh in five years. But if you stay consistent for 20 years, that becomes ₹2.4 crore,” Kaushik said, noting that “the earlier you start, the cheaper your dreams become.”

The second principle, he said, is portfolio rebalancing — the practice of periodically adjusting one’s investments to maintain an ideal mix of equity and debt. “Without rebalancing, your growth portfolio soon becomes a risk portfolio,” Kaushik explained. For example, if a 70:30 equity-debt allocation shifts to 85:15 after a market rally, rebalancing helps bring it back in line. “It’s like trimming a tree — you don’t cut it to hurt it, you cut it to help it grow stronger,” he wrote.

Kaushik summed up his philosophy simply: “Compound interest builds wealth. Rebalancing protects it. One rewards your patience. The other safeguards your progress.”

He urged investors to focus less on chasing returns and more on managing behaviour, allocations, and discipline — factors within their control. “Money doesn’t need to be chased. It needs to be managed,” Kaushik said, reminding followers that financial freedom is not a one-day miracle but a 20-year habit.