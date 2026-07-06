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Gold, silver prices today (July 6): Gold prices see a slight drop; Silver drops to ₹2.36 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices today (July 6): Gold prices see a slight drop; Silver drops to ₹2.36 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 6 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,450 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026 9:38 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 6): Gold prices see a slight drop; Silver drops to ₹2.36 lakh; Check latest rates hereGold, silver prices today (July 6)

Gold and silver prices saw a slight dip on July 6, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.09% at ₹1.47 lakh per 10 grams as at 9:25 am on July 6. Silver futures also dropped by 0.42% at ₹2.36 lakh per kilogram.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,46,780 ₹1,34,640
Mumbai ₹1,46,720 ₹1,34,490
Bengaluru ₹1,46,720 ₹1,34,490
Kolkata ₹1,46,720  ₹1,34,490
Hyderabad ₹1,46,720 ₹1,34,490
Chennai ₹1,49,450 ₹1,36,990

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,450
₹2,45,000
Mumbai ₹2,450 ₹2,45,000
Bengaluru ₹2,450
 
₹2,45,000
Kolkata ₹2,450
₹2,45,000
Hyderabad ₹2,599 ₹2,59,900
Chennai ₹2,599
₹2,59,900

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 6 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,450 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly lower at ₹13,495 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,673 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,722 per gram.

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The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,450
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,450
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,673
Tanishq 22K 13,495
Tanishq 24K* 14,722

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,450
Delhi 13,450
Gujarat 13,450
Karnataka 13,450
Kerala 13,450
Maharashtra 13,450
Odisha 13,450
Punjab 13,450
Tamil Nadu 13,450

Published on: Jul 6, 2026 9:38 AM IST
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