Good news for PNB account holders, lender announces this relaxation for savings accounts

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the waiver of penalty charges for non-maintenance of the minimum average balance (MAB) in all savings accounts, effective from July 1, 2025. This initiative is part of PNB's efforts to bolster financial inclusion and empower priority segments such as women, farmers, and low-income households. By eliminating these penalties, the bank aims to provide easier access to banking services without the financial burden of maintaining a minimum balance, thereby facilitating greater participation in the formal banking system.

PNB Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra commented on this development, highlighting the bank's commitment to inclusive banking. He stated, "This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to inclusive banking. We believe that waiving these charges will ease financial pressure on customers and encourage greater participation in the formal banking ecosystem."

This strategic change aligns with PNB's broader objectives of enhancing customer engagement and supporting economic inclusivity across its customer base. By focusing on removing obstacles to financial access, PNB is taking a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive financial environment.

This latest move by PNB underscores its aim to strengthen customer relationships and broaden its market reach. By focusing on inclusivity and customer satisfaction, PNB seeks to reinforce its position as a customer-focused institution. The waiver of these charges is expected to attract more account holders, thereby supporting the bank's goal of increasing its presence in the financial sector. The long-term implications of this initiative could lead to higher customer retention and loyalty, reflecting PNB's commitment to societal welfare and proactive customer service solutions. Additionally, this change is anticipated to enhance the bank's reputation as a leader in promoting financial accessibility, setting a benchmark for other institutions to follow.