As India booms, is chasing a government job holding back young talent?

In India, the phrase “Beta, sarkari naukri mil gayi toh zindagi set hai” still echoes through millions of middle-class homes, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. As Tapesh Kumar, a supply chain expert, noted in a recent post, for generations, a government job has symbolised security, stability, and respect. But in 2025, as India positions itself as a global tech and economic powerhouse, is this mindset still relevant?

Giving an example, Kumar noted that the highest constitutional authority in the country earns Rs 60 lakh per year. In contrast, Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, takes home about Rs 80 crore annually. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi earned Rs 52.1 crore in FY2024–25, including stock options. That’s 840 times the company’s median employee salary.

These are not isolated cases. India’s private sector, particularly in IT, finance, FMCG, and consulting, now offers salary packages ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore — often by the time professionals hit their early 30s. These jobs come with international exposure, performance-based growth, and merit-driven recognition.

And yet, 80% of India’s job aspirants continue to pursue government jobs, according to CMIE data. This, despite the fact that only 3% of India’s workforce is actually employed in the public sector.

So why does the fascination with sarkari jobs continue?

The answer lies in decades of social conditioning. Government jobs promise predictable hours, pensions, minimal layoffs, and social prestige, especially in small towns where status matters as much as salary. The security blanket of a fixed paycheck — regardless of performance — still attracts millions.

But this comfort comes at a cost. Many young Indians spend 5–6 years and significant financial resources preparing for competitive exams, coaching classes, and repeat attempts — all while private sector roles continue to boom in both quantity and quality.

In the age of Digital India, Startup India, and Viksit Bharat, clinging to outdated aspirations may be limiting the potential of the workforce. Today’s economic landscape rewards skills over seniority, impact over titles, and agility over tenure.

As Kumar noted: “And this isn't a one-off.” The growing gap in compensation and opportunity between the public and private sectors reflects India’s broader shift towards a high-growth, high-performance economy.

This isn’t to undermine the value of public service. Government employees are critical to the country’s governance, infrastructure, and welfare delivery. But the idea that only a government job guarantees a “secure future” is no longer universally true.

It’s time to ask harder questions:

Are we choosing familiarity over ambition?

Are we overvaluing stability and undervaluing growth?

Kumar noted as India races ahead in innovation, technology, and global relevance, perhaps the definition of success should evolve too.

Because in today’s India, "settling" shouldn’t mean playing it safe — it should mean soaring to your full potential.