HDFC Bank launches end-to-end, mobile app-based, customisable digital card range, Pixel

HDFC Bank, on Tuesday, announced the launch of Pixel, its first end-to-end mobile app-based customisable, DIY digital card range. The card, it said, is designed for digital natives who are fluent with digital assets, have unique preferences and distinct financial behaviour.

The digital card series also offers seamless app-based issuance, complete digital management, user engagement and digital servicing. Users of this digital card can select their preferred categories and favourite merchants on platforms such as Zomato, Myntra, BookMyShow, MakeMyTrip, Amazon and Flipkart. Users can also earn cashbacks on their spends on these platforms.

Customers – new and old – can apply for the Pixel credit cards through HDFC’s PayZapp mobile app.

KEY FEATURES OF PIXEL DIGITAL CARDS

Customers can customise the maximum value. They can customise the choice of merchants to earn 5 per cent cashback on dining and entertainment, travel, fashion, electronics and grocery. They can also customise the choice of online platforms to earn 3 per cent cashback on Amazon, Flipkart, PayZapp and unlimited 1 per cent cashback on other spends. Users can customise the vibrant colours, billing dates, re-payments from making full or pay-in-parts with low-cost EMIs. Customers would be onboarded seamlessly digitally with the instant digital card issuance, and would be allowed instant online and offline shopping with Tap & Pay. Pixel cards also offer complete control from PayZapp, including card control settings, customisations, real time tracking on spends, rewards, EMI’s, statements and re-payments. Complete digital customer service support 24X7.

The Pixel cards would be offered in two variants Pixel Play and Pixel Go, with both offering up to 50 days of credit-free period.

PIXEL PLAY

Pixel Play is a ‘Build Your Own Card’ variant, offering customisable benefits, giving customers the power to select merchants to earn accelerated cashbacks, card colour, as well as billing date. It is aimed at users who want to enjoy the benefits of both digital customisation as well as of a credit card.

PIXEL GO

Pixel Go is for beginners looking to enter the world of credit cards and build their credit scores with flexibility of payments through pay-in-parts.

Banking tech company, Zeta, is the technology provider for Pixel.

“PIXEL represents a pivotal shift in our approach to banking solutions, crafted to resonate with Digital Natives. At HDFC Bank, we are excited to introduce this digital-first credit card that offers flexibility and customisation. With PIXEL, we are not just launching a product, we are shaping the future of digital banking, ensuring our offerings are as dynamic and innovative as the customers we serve,” said Parag Rao, Country Head - Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance & Marketing at HDFC Bank.