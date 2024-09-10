How to pay lowest possible rate for Apple iPhone 16? Prices in India, US, Canada, Dubai, others

Buying the latest Apple iPhone is always exciting, but it comes with a hefty price tag. For instance, the newly launched iPhone 16, which was unveiled in September 2024, starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB version. The iPhone 16 Plus, with the same storage, costs Rs 89,900. For those eyeing the premium models, the iPhone 16 Pro, released in 2024, starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max goes up to Rs 1,44,900.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five bold colours: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

If you are wondering how to get the best deal then iPhones have consistently been cheaper in the US, Canada and Dubai than in countries like India. If you have friends or family visiting from the US, you could ask them to bring one for you. Even within the US, prices vary depending on state tax rates, with states that have lower taxes offering the best deals.

There’s a notable price gap in the premium models like the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, where prices can differ up to 30%. However, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are more competitively priced in international markets. Additionally, credit card discounts and trade-in offers help reduce the price difference, making it a more attractive deal.

Exchange rates also play a significant role in pricing differences across countries. For example, while the iPhone 16 Max costs Rs 1,00,692 in the US, the same model is priced at Rs 1,31,794 in the UK due to exchange rate fluctuations.

For international buyers, Dubai stands out as an attractive option due to its duty-free status. Shopping during events like Black Friday in the US or the Dubai Shopping Festival can offer even more savings on electronics, including iPhones. Many credit cards also provide additional perks like cashback, promotional credits, or rewards points, which can further reduce the cost.

In conclusion, while purchasing the latest iPhone can be expensive, considering factors like exchange rates, promotions, and credit card offers can help make the investment more affordable.