After iPhone 16 launch, Apple iPhone 15 and older models get a discount of up to Rs 10,000: Check details

Apple launched its new iPhone 16 series that includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Plus in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Just after the launch, the tech giant has slashed the prices of its previous iPhone models by up to Rs 10,000.

Apple iPhone 15 series price cut

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available at Rs 10,000 discount on the Apple website currently. They are available at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively.

As for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, they are also selling at a discount of Rs 10,000 and are listed at Rs 59,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively.

Notably, these new prices are effective immediately across all authorised Apple resellers in India including Apple Store Online, Apple Store locations, and partner retail outlets.

Buyers will also get additional discounts on these iPhone models on Flipkart, Vijay Sales and Amazon during the upcoming festive sale season. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 30 while Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is also likely to begin around the same time.

Apple iPhone 16 series India price

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus remain at the same price point. The standard model with 128GB storage starts at Rs 79,990 and the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89,990.

In India, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) now starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is priced at Rs 1,44,900. This is a notable decrease from last year’s iPhone 15 Pro prices, where the iPhone 15 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,990 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Rs 1,56,990. Apple has kept the international prices of the iPhone 16 Pro series the same, making this price cut specific to the Indian market.

The iPhone 16 series brings a few significant upgrades. The Pro models feature a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with enhanced 120Hz refresh rates. Powered by the A18 Bionic chip, they promise better performance and efficiency. Camera improvements include a 48MP main sensor with enhanced low-light capabilities and a new periscope zoom lens on the Pro Max. A titanium frame offers better durability, while battery life is improved. All models are 5G-enabled, with fast charging, and USB-C ports replacing Lightning connectors.