ICICI Prudential MF launches conglomerate-focused equity scheme

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched the ICICI Prudential Conglomerate Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in promoter-led groups that have at least two listed companies operating across various sectors. The new fund offer (NFO) opens for subscription on October 3 and closes on October 17, with a minimum application amount of Rs 1,000 required. Benchmarking will be against the BSE Select Business Groups Index, and the scheme will be managed by Lalit Kumar. The fund’s investment universe covers around 71 conglomerate groups comprising nearly 240 listed companies from large-, mid-, and small-cap segments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The leading business groups in India have demonstrated an ability to reinvent themselves across decades, from retail to telecom to future-ready areas like renewable energy," said Sankaran Naren, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund underlined that conglomerates generally benefit from robust balance sheets and lower capital costs, which support their expansion into "sunrise sectors" such as renewable energy and semiconductors. These characteristics, the fund house said, help conglomerates manage cyclical downturns and global market volatility. The launch takes place amid global trade disruptions, high borrowing costs, and inflationary pressures, factors that the fund house said make diversified business groups relatively better positioned to withstand volatility and gain market share.

ICICI Prudential Conglomerate Fund’s investment universe includes significant representation from promoter-led groups with activity in multiple sectors, covering a broad spectrum across market capitalisation. As noted, the minimum application amount during the NFO is Rs 1,000. The fund’s thematic approach focuses on companies able to diversify into 'sunrise sectors' in response to emerging economic opportunities, a factor the fund house said may help manage volatility and capture long-term growth.