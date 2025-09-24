Kotak Mahindra AMC launches Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF: All you need to know

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has launched the Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. The scheme became available for public subscription on 22 September 2025 and will remain open until 6 October 2025. The index selects the top 30 companies from the Nifty 200 based on their Normalised Momentum Score, which incorporates six-month and twelve-month price returns adjusted for daily price return volatility. Stock weights in the index are determined by a combination of the momentum score and free-float market capitalisation, and the index is rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. As of 30 June 2025, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund reported managing over 74.44 lakh unique folios and maintained a network of 113 branches across 102 cities in India, reflecting a broad retail footprint.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said, "Momentum investing, the principle behind this ETF, captures the potential of stocks showing strong price trends relative to the overall market. This smart beta approach can be beneficial during periods of economic growth, though investors should be aware of the volatility involved."

Devender Singhal, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra AMC, stated, "The ETF systematically backs stocks that are already demonstrating strength, using a transparent, rules-based approach. It allows investors to participate in these trends without needing to monitor the market daily." The ETF is part of Kotak's growing passive fund offerings, providing investors an option to access momentum-driven strategies through a transparent and systematic framework.

With its rules-based approach and semi-annual rebalancing, the Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF is positioned as a product for investors looking to participate in momentum-based strategies. The fund is open to public subscription, enabling broader access to a momentum-oriented investment vehicle within Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund's expanding suite of offerings. The transparent methodology and systematic selection process may appeal to those seeking to reduce the need for daily market monitoring, aligning with the fund manager's intent to offer investor-friendly passive products.