IndiGo flight cancelled? Check refund rules, DGCA compensation, rebooking, and your rights

IndiGo’s recent large-scale flight cancellations and delays have significantly disrupted travel across India, impacting lakhs of passengers over several days. On Friday, IndiGo cancelled all Delhi departures until midnight, deepening nationwide disruptions triggered by internal operational issues. India’s largest airline will also scrap 104 flights at Mumbai Airport on Friday. More than 400 flights were cancelled and major airports saw heavy delays, leaving passengers facing long waits as IndiGo struggled to stabilise its network.

The operational crisis, rooted in a shortage of pilots and a series of unexpected challenges, has seen long queues at airports and growing frustration among travellers seeking clarity on their rights. As the situation unfolded from Tuesday, 2 December, IndiGo’s handling of refunds and passenger compensation has become a central concern for affected flyers seeking quick and transparent resolutions.

According to an Economic Times report, IndiGo has assured passengers whose flights have been cancelled that they are eligible for a full refund or, alternatively, the option to rebook on another available service.

Refund process

The refund process is straightforward, with payments returned to the original method used for booking, although customers may opt instead for a credit shell to use towards future travel. The airline has requested that affected travellers provide their PNR or transaction ID when seeking assistance to streamline the process.

Passengers qualify for a free date or time change or a full refund if:

The flight is cancelled.

The departure time is advanced by one hour or more.

The flight is delayed by at least two hours.

Travellers can use IndiGo’s ‘Plan B’ option on the website to:

Switch to another available flight.

Initiate a refund without additional charges.

Refund timelines:

Amount is typically credited within seven business days once processed.

For tickets booked via travel agents, customers must contact the respective agency to complete the refund process.

Passenger rights under DGCA rules

Compensation applies only if the airline fails to notify passengers of a cancellation at least 2 weeks before departure.

If IndiGo did not inform you in time—or if you miss a connecting flight booked on the same ticket—you are eligible for compensation plus a full refund.

DGCA compensation structure

For flights up to 1 hour: Rs 5,000 (or basic fare + fuel charge, whichever is lower).

For flights between 1–2 hours: Rs 7,500 (or basic fare + fuel charge, whichever is lower).

For flights over 2 hours: Rs 10,000 (or basic fare + fuel charge, whichever is lower).

Refund rights for long delays

If a flight is cancelled or delayed by more than six hours, passengers may decline the alternate flight and opt for a full refund.

Refunds must be processed immediately for cash/bank modes and within seven days for credit cards.

If your claim is denied

File a complaint through the AirSewa portal or app.

Alternatively, escalate issues to DGCA nodal officers stationed at major airports.

How to get the refund

For those wishing to claim a refund, IndiGo has outlined several steps. Passengers need to submit their booking reference number and either an email address or surname, then select the ‘Cancel Booking’ option. After choosing the preferred refund method and confirming the details, the booking is cancelled and the refund is processed according to the customer’s selection. This process is designed to make compensation accessible and efficient for those whose plans have been disrupted.