Maharashtra Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna: Check details on application process, eligibility criteria, cash benefits

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: The Maharashtra Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna was introduced in the state budget, which is aimed at empowering and providing support to women in the state. The scheme focuses on promoting their education, health, and overall well-being, to ensure their holistic development.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government extended the application deadline from July 15 to August 31.

Under the newly introduced scheme, it has been specified that women falling within the age bracket of 21 to 65 and belonging to low-income groups will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1500. Following the initial announcement, a significant surge of women from various regions within the state have shown interest in enrolling in this scheme.

Subsequently, after the identification and rectification of certain challenges, updated criteria and modifications have been introduced, thereby simplifying the application process for those interested in benefiting from this scheme.

Application Date: The application deadline for the 'Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana' is now extended to August 31, 2024. Eligible women aged 21 to 65 can submit their applications by this date. Applicants who meet this deadline will start receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 1500 from July 1, 2024.

Changes in Conditions

Residence Certificate: Initially, a residence certificate was mandatory, but now other documents can be accepted if the residence certificate is unavailable. These include a 15-year-old ration card, voter ID, school leaving certificate, or birth certificate.

Income Certificate: Families with yellow or orange ration cards are no longer required to submit an income certificate if one is not available.

Land Ownership: The requirement of owning up to 5 acres of land has been removed.

Age Group: The eligible age group has been updated from 21-60 years to 21-65 years.

Maharashtra Resident: Women born in other states but married to a Maharashtra resident can use documents such as her husband's birth certificate, school leaving certificate, or residence certificate to prove eligibility.

Unmarried Women: Eligible unmarried women in the family can also apply.

Anganwadi workers: Anganwadi workers will receive an incentive of Rs 50 for every beneficiary they assist in filling out an online application using a mobile app.

How to apply

Applications for the scheme can be submitted online through the designated portal, mobile app, or Setu service centers. If online submission is not feasible, alternative facilities will be provided at Anganwadi centers.

Documents needed

> Aadhaar card

> Ration card

> Income certificate

> Residence certificate

> Bank passbook

> Applicant's photo

> Residence or birth certificate

> Marriage certificate

Applications will be disqualified, if:

> Annual income exceeding Rs 2.50 lakh

> Any family member paying taxes

> Any family member in government service or receiving a pension

> Family owning more than 5 acres of land

> Family owning a four-wheeler (excluding tractors)

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be a resident of Maharashtra.

Eligible categories of women include married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, and destitute women.

The annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh.

Women above 60 years of age are considered ineligible for the program.