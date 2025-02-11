MP's Ladli Behan Yojana: State govt releases 21st instalment of women welfare fund; here's how one can check status

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Monday wrote on social media platform X that the state government has released Rs 1,553 crore to the accounts of more than 1.27 crore women under 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

“Transfer of funds to the accounts of beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana, Social Security Pension and Kisan Kalyan Yojana in a program organised by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav in Sonkachh, District Dewas,” said the MP Chief Minister’s X (former Twitter) handle on February 10, 2025.

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana was initiated on January 28, 2023, by ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the goal of promoting women's well-being, nutrition, and economic empowerment.

Over 1.25 crore women have registered for this initiative, which takes applications in phases. Initially, participants were granted Rs 1,000 monthly, a sum that was subsequently raised to Rs 1,250. There is an intention to progressively boost the monthly stipend to Rs 3,000 as part of the government's ongoing efforts.

Women wishing to qualify must be residents of Madhya Pradesh, aged between 21 and 60 years, and have an annual family income below Rs 2.50 lakh.

The MP government on its website has said: “All married women (including widows, divorced, and deserted women) who are local residents of Madhya Pradesh and born after January 1, 1961, but till January 1, 2000, and do not fall in the category of ineligibility mentioned in the scheme will be eligible to apply in the year 2023.”

The notification added: If any member of the applicant's family is employed as a regular/permanent employee/contractual employee in the Government Department/Undertaking/Board/Local Body of the Government of India or State Government or is receiving pension after retirement, then she will be ineligible, but honorary workers and employees employed through outsourcing agency will not be ineligible.”

The Madhya Pradesh Government emphasised on promoting economic independence among women, enhancing their health and nutrition standards, and empowering them to play a more active role in family decisions, according to information on the cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in website.

How to check the status

Eligible women who have filled out the Ladli Behna Yojana form are now required to verify their registration status. To do this, registered female users should log in using their application number following these steps:

Go to the official Ladli Behna Yojana website

Click on ‘Application and Payment Status’ in the settings menu

Enter your Ladli Behna Application Number/Samagra ID

Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Send OTP’

A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered phone. Enter it and click ‘Search’

The results will show the status of your Ladli Behna Yojana application, whether it has been approved or rejected

You can also view any payments received, including transactions related to the Ladli Behna Yojana and payments received for work completed.

Eligibility

As per the information on the Ladli Behna Yojana's official website, the applicant may be eligible to receive an additional amount of Rs 1250 per month if they are already a beneficiary of another scheme but are receiving less than Rs 1250 from that scheme. This applies specifically to pensioners of the social justice department. For example, if a pensioner of the social justice department is currently receiving Rs 600 monthly, they would receive an additional Rs 650 to make up the total amount of Rs 1250.

How to verify your eligibility?

To verify eligibility for the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' scheme in Madhya Pradesh and view the updated list of beneficiaries for the next instalment, please follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the yojana.

Navigate to the ‘Final List’ option in the main menu.

Enter your mobile number.

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click on ‘Receive OTP’.

Enter the OTP received on your phone and click on 'Verify OTP and Proceed'.

Review the results to determine if your name is included in the list of beneficiaries.

