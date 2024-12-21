PF Fraud: Warrant issued against Robin Uthappa for provident fund fraud worth Rs 24 lakh

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa on allegations of fraud related to provident fund contributions of employees at a clothing company he manages. Uthappa, who holds the position of director at Bengaluru-based Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, must settle outstanding dues of nearly Rs 24 lakh by December 27 or face arrest, as reported by NDTV.

Issued on December 4 by Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Sadakshari Gopal Reddy, the warrant accused the 39-year-old former cricketer of deducting provident fund contributions from employees' salaries without depositing them into their accounts. The company is liable for damages totaling Rs 23,36,602, which authorities aim to recover from Uthappa.

The official notice emphasizes the negative impact of the non-remittance on employees, stating, "Due to delays in payment, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund Accounts of the affected workers."

The letter instructdd the police to apprehend Uthappa if the outstanding dues are not paid by December 27. The warrant states that the non-payment of dues has hindered the office from finalizing the PF accounts of the impacted workers. It orders the police to detain Robin Uthappa and return the warrant by the specified deadline.

Robin Uthappa, who has played in 59 international matches for India, is said to currently reside in Dubai with his family. He is renowned for his contributions to the Indian Premier League, where he has accumulated a total of 1,183 runs in 54 One Day International innings, with seven half-centuries to his name. Throughout his IPL career, he has played for teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians, notably being a part of KKR's victorious team in 2014. Uthappa is recognized for his aggressive approach to batting.

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) serves as a retirement savings scheme intended to offer financial assistance to employed individuals post-retirement. In addition to functioning as a retirement nest egg, the program permits premature withdrawals for designated reasons like marriage, home acquisition, emergencies, and more. Employees, along with their employers, contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary to the EPF. The fund continues to earn interest annually, aiding individuals in developing financial security for their retirement years.

