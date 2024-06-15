PNB Rupay debit card: Check details on revised airport lounge access rules valid from July

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has recently rolled out that the lounge access programme for Rupay Platinum Debit Cards. The new rules will come into effect from July 1, 2024, as per the PNB website.

As per the notification: “Dear Customers, Kindly be informed that w.e.f 1s t July, 2024, the lounge access program for all variants of Rupay Platinum Debit Card has been revised as under –

a. 1 (One) Domestic Airport / Railway lounge access per quarter.

b. 2 (Two) International airport lounge access per annum.

The updated list of lounges is available on – https://www.rupay.co.in/lounges Warm Regards, Punjab National Bank.”

The NPCI website states: “The RuPay Lounge Access Program is applicable for the RuPay Platinum and Select Debit Cardholder and you can use it to gain access: -

> Domestic – two complimentary visits per quarter at any of the participating lounges

> International - two visits per year on the participating lounges.”

There is a charge of Rs 2 for Airport Lounge access for authorisation of the card.

PNB Rupay Platinum Debit Card features:

Daily Maximum Transaction Limit:

Rs. 1,00,000/- at ATMs for cash withdrawal.

Rs. 3,00,000 at POS/E-commerce (combined).

The services included in the lounge access with RuPay cards are: Food, Non-alcoholic beverages, Newspapers, and Magazine.

Terms and conditions of the RuPay Card - Airport Lounge Program, as per NPCI:

• Only two free access per Card Holder per calendar quarter will be permitted subject to maximum of 8 (eight) airport lounge access per year. Unutilized access will lapse at the end of quarter and cannot be carried to next quarter.

• The program can be modified, amended, changed or revoked at any time by NPCI without prior intimation.

• The access to the airport lounge will be available on first-come-first-served basis.

• In case, a Card Holder accesses the airport lounge beyond 2 times, he/she will be charged as per the regular access rates prescribed by the lounge.

• Card Holder/s is/are advised to check the services and facilities that are covered under the RuPay airport lounge access program at the lounge.

• An authorization for an amount (Rs. 2) will be taken on the card for validation purposes only and it will be charged to Card Holder's account. The authorisation amount is nonrefundable.

• Complimentary access is limited to the card holder.

• Complimentary access cannot be transferred or encashed.

