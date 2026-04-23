RBI phases out SMS OTP: What the new digital payment rules mean for you

If you use UPI, net banking, or mobile wallets, the way your payments are authenticated is changing. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new rules effective April 1, 2026, requiring stronger verification for digital transactions. Instead of relying mainly on SMS-based OTPs, you will now see more secure multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods being adopted.

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Under the new framework, every transaction must use at least two layers of authentication, with one being dynamic—meaning it changes with each transaction. This could include biometrics, device-based approval, or a secure PIN .

Why OTPs are being phased out

You may already be used to OTPs, but they have become increasingly vulnerable. Fraudsters often exploit them through phishing calls, fake apps, and SIM-swapping scams. If someone gains access to your OTP, they can potentially authorize transactions without your knowledge.

Because OTPs rely on shared information that can be intercepted, the RBI is encouraging banks to move toward authentication systems that are far more secure and harder to compromise.

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What will replace OTPs for you

Going forward, your bank or payment app may shift to passkey-based or device-bound authentication systems. These use global standards like FIDO (Fast Identity Online), which link your identity directly to your personal device.

In practical terms, instead of entering an OTP, you may approve payments using:

Fingerprint or face recognition

A secure device PIN

Device-based confirmation that only works on your registered phone

This approach ensures your credentials are never shared externally, reducing fraud risks significantly.

HID’s role

To help banks and payment providers comply with the RBI’s new rules, global identity security firm HID is offering FIDO-based authentication solutions. These systems replace passwords and OTPs with secure, device-bound passkeys that rely on public key cryptography.

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For you as a user, this means your authentication is tied to your device and verified locally—making it resistant to phishing and interception. HID’s solutions also support interoperability across platforms and align with the RBI’s push for secure, scalable, and user-friendly authentication.

Edwardcher Monreal, Principal Solutions Architect/Spokesperson at HID, said: “The RBI’s updated directions are a landmark step for India’s digital payments security. By moving beyond SMS OTPs and embracing standards-based authentication, India is aligning with global best practices. HID’s FIDO-based solutions give banks and payment providers a clear, proven path to compliance - one that not only meets the April 2026 deadline but also strengthens defenses against the evolving threat landscape.”

How your payment experience will change

For you, this transition is not just about security—it also improves convenience. OTPs often cause delays due to network issues or message failures. With device-based authentication, payments can become faster and smoother.

You may notice:

Fewer OTP messages

Faster approvals using biometrics

Reduced dependency on mobile networks

Banks will use smarter, risk-based checks

Banks will now assess the risk level of each transaction. Smaller, routine payments may require minimal verification, while high-value or unusual transactions may trigger additional checks. This ensures stronger protection without disrupting your daily usage.

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What you should do now

As these changes roll out, you may need to update your apps or enable biometric authentication. Ensure your registered mobile device is secure and avoid sharing any sensitive details.

The RBI’s move marks a major shift toward safer digital payments. For you, it means stronger protection, reduced fraud risk, and a more seamless transaction experience in the years ahead.