Rs 4 cr + Rs 46 lakh: Kerala CEO buys Lamborghini for Rs 4 crore, splurges another Rs 46 lakh for fancy number plate

Venu Gopalakrishnan, the CEO and founder of Litmus 7 Systems Consulting Private Limited, gained attention in Kerala for acquiring the highest-priced fancy vehicle registration number ever sold in the state. He successfully bid Rs 45.99 lakh at an online auction organized by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to obtain the prestigious number ‘KL 07 DG 0007’ for his opulent Lamborghini Urus Performante, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore.

The number plate, 'KL 07 DG 0007', has become the most expensive fancy vehicle number in Kerala, attracting significant attention. Gopalakrishnan shared his excitement on Instagram, stating, "The wait is over! Meet the newest addition to our family - Lamborghini Urus Performante, Kerala's first, and it's making headlines for its record-breaking number, 'KL 07 DG 0007', the most expensive fancy vehicle number in Kerala." His social media presence also showcases other high-end vehicles in his collection, including a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and a BMW M1000 XR bike.

The auction for the coveted number plate '0007' witnessed intense bidding, starting with Rs 25,000 from five participants. The competition was fierce, culminating in a head-to-head battle between two bidders. Gopalakrishnan emerged victorious with a bid of Rs 45.99 lakh, surpassing the previous record bid of Rs 44.84 lakh. In the same auction, another fancy number 'KL 07 DG 0001' was sold for Rs 25.52 lakh. These numbers were part of a state government initiative that categorises fancy vehicle numbers into six groups, with base prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Notably, the number '1' commands the highest base price of Rs 1 lakh.

How to get a fancy number for your car

From single-digit plates to repeating numbers, fancy registration numbers are a global obsession—and often come with jaw-dropping price tags. In fact, Dubai’s iconic number plate “1” was sold for a record-breaking 52.2 million AED (around $14.3 million) back in 2008 at an auction by Emirates Auction Company.

In India, the government has made it easier for enthusiasts to grab a VIP number through a dedicated website: https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in.

In the above case, the Kerala government classified special vehicle numbers into six different categories, each with a corresponding base price that ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The number '1' is highly coveted and has the highest base price of Rs 1 lakh.

Here’s how you can get your hands on one:

Step 1: Create an account

Visit the official site and sign up using your registered mobile number and email ID. You’ll receive OTPs for verification. Once verified, your account is instantly activated.

Step 2: Select your state and vehicle type

After logging in, choose the state where you want to register your vehicle. Then, pick the type of vehicle—private, commercial, or two-wheeler.

You’ll now see the latest series of available numbers. If your preferred number is already taken, you’ll need to wait for the next series to open, which usually happens in a few days. The wait time can vary depending on the location.

Step 3: Make the payment

Once you’ve picked your dream number, proceed to the payment gateway. Multiple payment options are available. After payment, a receipt will be generated and made available online.

Step 4: Share the receipt with your dealer

Take the payment receipt to your vehicle dealership. They’ll use it when sending the vehicle for registration. You’ll get the same fancy number you booked.

Important: You must complete this process within one month of booking the number. After that, your reservation will be cancelled and the fee forfeited.

A few things to keep in mind

This service is only for new, unregistered vehicles.

Prices start at Rs 1,500 and can go up to several lakhs depending on the number.

It’s strictly first come, first served—so timing is everything.