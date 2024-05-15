RuPay cardholders can avail cashback on in-store purchases in US, Canada, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, UK

RuPay has announced a limited-time special cashback offer scheme for RuPay Credit and Debit Cardholders. During the offer period, customers using a qualified RuPay Card will receive a 25% cashback on point-of-sale purchases made at merchants accepting cards on either Discover Network or Diners Club International Network within Canada, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

The offer will be valid from May 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024. The maximum cashback amount per transaction for a card during the offer period will be Rs 2,500.

“We are witnessing a surge in Indian travellers exploring exciting destinations globally this summer. In response to this trend and the increasing popularity of RuPay credit and debit cards, we're delighted to introduce the latest phase of the RuPay cashback campaign. With RuPay's expanding international

acceptance network, we aim to provide secure transactions to our customers paired with unmatched benefits,” said Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products, NPCI said.

Last month, RuPay announced a special cashback offer for all its international RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders. Customers using RuPay JCB debit and credit cards can now avail of 25% cashback on purchases made at retail stores in eight countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Spain the USA. RuPay has joined hands with with JCB International Co. Ltd for this special offer.

The offer will be valid from May 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024. Cardholders can get a maximum cashback of Rs 3,000 per transaction, the NPCI said. The overall limit of cashback will be Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period.

It is to be noted that when traveling internationally, it is essential to understand the implications of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on your debit and credit card expenditures. Payments exceeding Rs 7 lakh annually made via international debit cards will incur a TCS rate of 20%. Conversely, credit card transactions fall outside the scope of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), exempting them from any TCS obligations.

