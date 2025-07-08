Thali inflation eases as veggies' prices fall, oil & gas keep kitchen costs simmering

Home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis became more affordable in June compared to last year, thanks to lower prices of essential vegetables, shows the latest edition of the Roti Rice Rate published by Crisil Intelligence.

The average expense for a vegetarian thali dropped by 8 per cent year-on-year in June, largely on the back of significant dips in tomato prices (down 24 per cent), potatoes (down 20 per cent), and onions (down 27 per cent).

Advertisement

Related Articles

This downward trend is mainly due to normalised supply chains and improved rabi harvests, reversing last year’s price spikes triggered by blight, erratic weather, and reduced rabi onion cultivation.

Non-vegetarian meals saw relief as well, with the cost of a non-veg thali shrinking by around 6 per cent compared to June 2024. A modest 3 per cent decline in broiler chicken prices—which generally represent nearly half the non-veg thali’s total cost—drove much of this fall.

Rising edible oil and LPG prices

However, consumers didn’t get complete relief at the kitchen counter. Edible oil prices soared 19 per cent over the last year. Although the government cut customs duties, the savings haven’t entirely flowed through to retail shelves. Similarly, LPG prices climbed 6 per cent year-on-year, nudging up overall cooking expenses and slightly dampening the benefits from cheaper vegetables.

Advertisement

Tomato prices

Month-on-month, the picture turned less rosy. The average cost of a vegetarian thali inched up by 3 per cent in June, reaching ₹27.1 from ₹26.3 in May. A sharp 36 per cent surge in tomato prices during the month—caused by an 8 per cent dip in market arrivals—pushed up costs. Potato prices rose by 4 per cent, while onions remained stable.

For non-veg thalis, the price tag jumped by 4 per cent over the same period. Broiler chicken prices grew 5 per cent, a result of constrained supplies linked to extreme summer heat.

Behind the Roti Rice Rate

The Roti Rice Rate is a unique tracker that monitors the cost of home-cooked meals across India’s north, south, east, and west. It factors in prices of cereals, pulses, vegetables, spices, edible oils, and LPG, capturing regional price shifts that influence how much families spend on their daily meals.

Advertisement

A vegetarian thali typically consists of roti, rice, dal, assorted vegetables, curd, and salad. In the non-vegetarian version, dal is swapped out for broiler chicken, forming a protein-rich plate.

Inflation hits multi-year low

Meanwhile, broader inflation trends show encouraging signs for India’s economy. India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate eased to 2.82% in May 2025, reaching its lowest year-on-year reading since February 2019, data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation revealed. Compared to May 2024, this represents a 34-basis-point decline from April 2025’s 3.16%, signaling continued economic resilience.

Food inflation, a major contributor to household budgets, dipped sharply to 0.99% in May 2025—the lowest since October 2021—and 79 basis points lower than April’s 1.78%. Rural areas recorded food inflation at 0.95%, closely mirrored by urban regions at 0.96%. The drop stemmed from lower prices across staples like pulses, fruits, cereals, vegetables, household items, sugar, confectionery, and eggs, aided by a favorable base effect.

Headline inflation in rural India cooled from 2.92% in April to 2.59% in May, while urban inflation moderated from 3.36% to 3.07%. Rural food inflation slipped from 1.85% to 0.95%, and urban food inflation fell from 1.64% to 0.96%. Other areas saw mixed trends: housing inflation in urban zones edged up slightly to 3.16% from 3.06%, while education and health inflation held steady at 4.12% and 4.34%, respectively. Inflation in transport and communication rose to 3.85% from 3.67%, while fuel and light inflation eased from 2.92% to 2.78%.