DDA launches over 1,200 flats: List of changes you can and can't make without permission

Big news for homebuyers! DDA has just launched over 1,200 flats in Delhi — but if you're one of the lucky allottees, hold off on the renovation plans for a second. Turns out, you can't just make any changes to your new flat. Some modifications need DDA's permission first, while others you're free to do on your own. Get this wrong, and you could face penalties or even lose your allotment. So before you call the contractor, here's exactly what's allowed and what's not — a must-read for every DDA flat owner.

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What can you change in your DDA flat without permission?

Owners can make minor, non-structural modifications to a DDA flat without prior permission or intimation, with the only condition being that they don't harm the building's load-bearing structure or block common circulation areas. These changes are as follows:

Internal walls and flooring

Removing non-load-bearing walls: You can remove internal partition walls that are half-brick thick (around 4.5 inches) to merge or open up rooms.

You can remove internal partition walls that are half-brick thick (around 4.5 inches) to merge or open up rooms. Flooring updates: Owners can totally replace or upgrade the flooring if proper waterproofing treatments are applied.

Owners can totally replace or upgrade the flooring if proper waterproofing treatments are applied. Lofts and shelves: Internal lofts or shelves can be installed in rooms without cutting deep structural recesses/chases into the walls.

Courtyards, balconies and windows

Courtyard walls: Front and rear courtyard walls can be raised to a height of 7 feet using wire fencing.

Front and rear courtyard walls can be raised to a height of 7 feet using wire fencing. Courtyard doors: You can get a new door installed or shift an existing door in front or rear courtyards, provided it does not disrupt movement in common passages.

You can get a new door installed or shift an existing door in front or rear courtyards, provided it does not disrupt movement in common passages. Balcony parapets: The height of balcony or terrace parapet walls can be increased up to 5 feet using grills or glazing for safety purposes.

The height of balcony or terrace parapet walls can be increased up to 5 feet using grills or glazing for safety purposes. Sunshades, grills: One can install standard grills or glazing in the verandah area. Building sunshades with up to 2.5 feet wide projection is also allowed.

Utilities and infrastructure

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Water tanks: You can install additional PVC water tanks at the ground floor or on the designated garage slab without obstructing common pathways.

You can install additional PVC water tanks at the ground floor or on the designated garage slab without obstructing common pathways. EV charging points: Setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging points in your designated parking lot is permitted as per safety norms.

Setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging points in your designated parking lot is permitted as per safety norms. Access ramps: One can build an accessibility ramp at the front gate as long as it doesn't disrupt storm drains or public paths.

List of changes that cannot be made in your DDA flat without permission

You can't make major structural changes or extensions in your DDA flat without official sanction. Making these changes without formal permission can result in steep penalties, demolition notices or legal trouble while selling the property. Changes that can't be made without permission are: