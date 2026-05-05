DDA offers more time for towering heights buyers, interest-free window till June 30

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the payment deadline for flats allotted under its premium Towering Heights project in Karkardooma, covering both the 2025 e-auction and the 2026 first-come, first-served (FCFS) housing scheme. The revised deadline for payment is now June 30, 2026, offering relief to buyers awaiting possession clarity.

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In a circular issued on April 30, 2026, the DDA cited delays in securing statutory approvals as a key reason for the extension. The authority noted that obtaining all necessary clearances could take between 30 to 45 days from the date of physical completion of the project. Additionally, several allottees had submitted representations requesting more time, as the expected timeline for physical possession is likely to extend beyond the initially scheduled date of July 2026.

“Due to the likelihood that obtaining statutory approvals may take 30–45 days from the date of project completion, and considering representations from allottees seeking additional time in view of the possible delay beyond July 2026, the last date for payment has been extended to June 30,” the DDA stated in its circular.

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The extension comes in the context of strong demand for the project. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Towering Heights development offered 1,026 premium 2BHK apartments through e-auction, with base reserve prices ranging between ₹1.8 crore and ₹3.1 crore. Under the Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026, an additional 741 flats were made available to individual buyers on an FCFS basis, while 107 units were reserved for bulk allotment to government institutions.

The DDA has also provided financial relief in terms of interest on delayed payments. No interest will be charged on dues that were originally payable on or before March 31, 2026, and subsequently extended to April 30, 2026. Buyers can now make payments without interest up to June 30, 2026. Beyond this, payments made until July 30, 2026, will attract interest at the rate of 10% per annum. The authority has clarified that no further extensions will be granted after July 30.

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Towering Heights is a landmark project, marking DDA’s first development under Delhi’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy. Located in East Delhi’s Karkardooma area, the project is being developed under the project management supervision of NBCC. It features a 48-storey residential tower rising to 155 metres, making it the tallest residential structure in the national capital.

The larger East Delhi Hub, spread across 30 hectares, is being developed as a mixed-use urban centre integrating residential, commercial, and civic infrastructure around a metro transit hub. The project enjoys strong connectivity, being adjacent to the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, which links the Blue and Pink Lines. It is also well-connected to NH-9 and NH-24, and lies close to the Anand Vihar ISBT and railway station, enhancing its accessibility for residents.

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