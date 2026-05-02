Will a regime change in West Bengal revive Kolkata’s long-underperforming real estate market?

With just days to go for vote counting, West Bengal’s political contest has entered a decisive phase, accompanied by heightened security, legal challenges, and sharp exchanges between parties. Exit polls have added to the intensity, with some projections suggesting an edge for the BJP over the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC). While these forecasts remain contested, the larger question emerging beyond politics is economic: could a potential regime change trigger a revival in West Bengal’s long-stagnant real estate sector?

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Market observers say that sentiment on the ground appears to be shifting. A widely circulated social media post by Sumit Agarwal, Joint Secretary General, CAIT India, described a “growing sense of optimism in business circles,” with expectations that a political shift could lead to a pickup in Kolkata’s real estate market. While such views are anecdotal, they reflect a broader anticipation among certain industry participants that policy direction and governance could influence investment flows.

However, experts caution that the challenges facing West Bengal’s real estate sector are structural and not merely cyclical.

Pankaj Kapoor, Founder and MD of Liases Foras Real Estate Rating and Research, highlights a striking mismatch. “Despite being India’s third-largest metropolitan area, Kolkata ranks only eighth in builder supply and residential sales. Several Tier-2 cities outperform it, indicating deeper structural issues,” he said.

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According to Kapoor, the core problem lies in the economic base. Unlike cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, or Chennai, Kolkata has not developed a strong services ecosystem — particularly in IT, fintech, and professional services. These sectors are critical drivers of urban housing demand, as they attract migration, increase incomes, and support sustained real estate absorption.

“Kolkata sees limited talent inflow compared to these cities, which directly impacts housing demand and price appreciation,” Kapoor added. He noted that some in the industry are watching the political landscape closely, as states with stronger infrastructure push and business-friendly policies have historically seen faster real estate growth.

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Sharad Mittal, Founder and CEO of Arnya Real Estate Fund Advisors, takes a more balanced view. While he acknowledges that political alignment between the state and central governments can improve sentiment and accelerate approvals, he emphasises that long-term growth depends on fundamentals.

“Real estate is ultimately driven by infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and economic activity. Improvements in metro connectivity, road networks, and urban infrastructure are critical to enhancing liveability and attracting both homebuyers and institutional investors,” Mittal said.

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He also pointed to the importance of private sector expansion. “The growth of service-led industries such as IT and financial services is key. These sectors create jobs, increase disposable incomes, and drive both residential and commercial demand. Without that, any revival may remain limited.”

West Bengal’s real estate market has faced years of subdued activity, marked by modest price appreciation and relatively low new launches compared to peer cities. Developers have often cited slower approvals, limited investor interest, and muted end-user demand as persistent challenges.

Kolkata’s residential market showed resilience in the first quarter of 2026, even as housing sales across India’s top eight cities declined 4%. The city recorded sales of 4,043 units, marking a 5% year-on-year increase. New launches stood at 3,475 units, reflecting cautious supply addition.

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Prices have also inched up. The weighted average residential price rose 3% year-on-year to ₹5,937 per sq ft from ₹5,748 per sq ft in Q1 2025. Market fundamentals improved modestly, with unsold inventory declining 7% to 19,062 units, while the quarters-to-sell ratio improved to 4.4 from 5 a year earlier—indicating better absorption.

Demand remains concentrated in the affordable and mid-income segments. Homes priced below ₹50 lakh contributed 37% of total sales, though volumes dipped 5% year-on-year. The ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore segment accounted for 36% of sales, registering an 8% increase. Interestingly, traction is emerging in higher-value categories: the ₹1 crore–₹2 crore segment saw a 50% jump in sales, while the ₹5 crore–₹10 crore segment surged 163% year-on-year, albeit on a low base.

Political shift

A potential political shift could act as a sentiment booster, particularly if it signals faster decision-making, improved ease of doing business, and greater infrastructure investment. However, analysts stress that sentiment alone cannot drive a sustained recovery.

“The real turning point will come from consistent policy execution, strong infrastructure development, and a clear push to attract businesses and jobs,” Mittal added.

As West Bengal awaits election results, the real estate sector stands at a crossroads. Whether political change translates into economic momentum will depend less on immediate optimism and more on long-term structural reforms.

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