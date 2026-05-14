DLF sells 60% apartments in ultra-luxury project The Dahlias

Real estate developer DLF Ltd has sold 60% of inventory at its super-luxury residential project, The Dahlias, which offers 420 ultra-luxury residences.

In the March quarter, DLF sold 32 ultra-luxury apartments of the Dahlia’s project for about Rs 80-90 crore, Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said during the company’s earnings call.

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The Dahlias project helped the Gurugram-based company in clocking total sales bookings of over Rs 20,000 crore in FY26.

“As far as when we started off, what was about Rs 60 crore is now Rs 90 crore, and what was about Rs 75 crore is now about Rs 110 crore,” Ohri said, adding that new inventory at the project is now touching Rs 135 crore per apartment.

“We’ve done phenomenally well in The Dahlias,” Ohri said during the earnings call. “This quarter alone, we’ve done about 32, and plus, 2 of The Camellias.”

This comes at a time when Gurugram’s ultra-luxury housing market is increasingly compared with Mumbai’s premium residential segment.

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According to Ohri, residences with different orientations are commanding varying premiums. North-facing residences overlook the lake and greens, while south-facing residences face the Aravalli range, with price differences ranging between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore depending on apartment configuration and location.

“The good thing is that The Dahlias has caught up much faster than we expected it to. We thought we would achieve this target in about four years, but we’ve done it in about a year and a half in terms of per square foot realization,” Ohri said.

Responding to analyst queries, Ohri said The Dahlias is now “almost at par” with The Camellias on a like-to-like pricing basis. He added that while The Camellias currently trades between Rs 80 crore and Rs 150 crore per apartment, The Dahlias has already reached average pricing of nearly Rs 1 lakh per sq ft for south-facing residences.

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The Dahlias project continues to form a key part of DLF’s luxury residential pipeline for FY27. During the earnings call, the company reiterated that while it remains confident of maintaining annual sales momentum, its broader focus continues to remain on margins, cash generation, disciplined execution, and timely delivery rather than aggressively chasing booking volumes.

Among the notable deals, a Delhi-based industrialist purchased four apartments worth around ₹380 crore in October 2025, while cricketer Shikhar Dhawan bought an apartment at DLF The Dahlias for an estimated ₹69 crore. Earlier this year, Berkshire Hathaway’s Ajit Jain acquired a luxury apartment in the same neighbourhood at The Camellias, for nearly ₹85 crore.

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