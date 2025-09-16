How to treat land like index fund: Advisor explains a property move most Indians ignore

No builder tie-ups. No EMI pressure. No chasing buyers. According to real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor, there’s a smarter way to hold land, treat it like an index fund and let the city come to you.

Kapoor’s Threads post reframes land not as a short-term flip, but as a long-term, low-effort inflation hedge. It's a strategy that speaks directly to salaried professionals and middle-class investors tired of delayed projects and blocked capital.

“Everyone asks: ‘Can I plot it? Will builders buy?’ That’s a transactional lens,” she writes. “But what if land isn’t meant to be monetized—just stored, like equity in an index fund?”

What does that mean in practice?

Kapoor says the landowner's job is not to develop—it’s to position.

Cities grow outward. Infrastructure extends. Capital follows. And when that inevitable growth hits your land, its value rises without you spending years navigating construction, clearances, or selling stress.

Traits of an “indexable” land asset:

Aligned with planned infrastructure

Outside today’s hype, but inside tomorrow’s expansion

Legally clean, even without CLU

Near agricultural churn—not noisy marketing

How to boost visibility without full development:

Fencing – Signals ownership and control

Legal access path – Secures recognition

Clean registry – Eases liquidity later

Utility proximity – Adds future value potential

So what’s the payoff?

“When the city hits it,” Kapoor says, “buyers come with chequebooks.” Until then, there’s no EMI burden, no inventory cost, no pressure to sell. Just land sitting quietly—compounding in value like a passive asset.