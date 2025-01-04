'My family thought I was crazy’: How Niranjan Hiranandani built Powai township and a tip for homebuyers

Niranjan Hiranandani’s vision for Hiranandani Gardens was born out of frustration. “I lived in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri. We built 11 buildings there, but when I looked out, the roads were bad, there were no streetlights, no water supply, no drainage,” the billionaire real-estate tycoon said in a recent interview with finance creator Sharan Hegde.

Determined to create something better, Hiranandani turned barren quarry land into the iconic Powai township, complete with well-planned roads, efficient drainage, and lush greenery — a move even his family called “crazy.”

"There was no water supply, nothing. At the end of the day, I realised that one day, I want to make something where all the roads are built by me, everything was built by me. That's why Powai was dreamt of," he said.

Hiranandani’s decision to build everything himself, from roads to water systems, laid the foundation for what is now one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses.

This commitment to infrastructure and quality urban living is showcased in his sprawling 25,000 sq ft penthouse in Powai, which he revealed in a now-viral video. The home offers panoramic views of Powai and Vihar Lakes and reflects the same meticulous planning that defines Hiranandani Gardens.

In the video “You Won’t Believe What’s Inside Dr. Hiranandani’s 25,000 Sq Ft Luxury Penthouse,” the billionaire gives a rare glimpse of his lavish home. The penthouse highlights luxury living at its finest, complete with unparalleled views and thoughtful design. Posted on December 30, the video has already garnered over 6.43 lakh views and 12,000 likes, captivating audiences with its sheer scale and opulence.

Asked about his choice to build such a massive residence, Hiranandani remarked, “It’s just a penthouse.”

Hiranandani also shared practical wisdom for aspiring homeowners. “When you buy a house, it’s not just for living but also for securing your future and making an investment,” he said. He stressed the importance of planning for EMIs and viewing real estate as a long-term asset.