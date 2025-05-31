Own property in Bengaluru? Here’s how to get your final e-Khata online in 48 hours

Bengaluru property owners can now secure their final e-Khata without stepping into a municipal office, thanks to BBMP’s digitized e-Aasthi platform. This streamlined online process makes it easy to apply for and download your final e-Khata certificate from the comfort of your home.

What is e-Khata?

e-Khata is the digital version of the traditional Khata certificate, officially recording property ownership and ensuring compliance with municipal regulations. It facilitates online property management, tax payments, and legal verification—bringing transparency and efficiency to property administration within BBMP limits.

How to apply

Ensure you have all the necessary documents scanned and ready to upload:

Registered Sale Deed or Title Deed

Encumbrance Certificate (EC), covering the period from one day before sale deed registration to present

Property tax receipts from the last 3–5 years

Approved building plan or layout sanction from BBMP, BDA, or relevant authority

Occupancy Certificate (for new constructions)

Previous Khata certificate or extract (if available)

Aadhaar and PAN of the property owner

Address proof (e.g., BESCOM bill)

Owner and property photographs

BESCOM connection number

GPS coordinates of the property

NOC from bank or housing society, if applicable

2. Apply via BBMP e-Aasthi Portal:

Visit bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in and log in with your mobile number and OTP. If you’re new to the platform, register to create an account.

Enter your property details, upload the required documents, fill in ownership and tax information, and select your property’s GPS location on the interactive map. Complete Aadhaar eKYC and provide the BESCOM ID for address verification.

3. Pay and Submit:

Pay the nominal service charge online (usually ₹40) and submit the application. You’ll receive a confirmation via SMS or email with a tracking ID.

4. Verification and Issuance:

BBMP officials will review your application and may conduct a field inspection. If documents are valid, the final e-Khata is typically issued within 48 hours.

5. Download Certificate:

Once approved, log back into the portal to download your e-Khata. In some cases, draft copies may be delivered directly to your address for added convenience.

The entire process is online, paperless, and fast—bringing down processing times, eliminating middlemen, and ensuring transparency in Bengaluru’s property records.