Planning to buy property in Dubai? What do new investor visa rules mean for homebuyers?

Dubai has introduced a major change to its property-linked residency rules by easing eligibility norms for its two-year real estate investor visa. The revised framework removes the minimum property value requirement for sole owners, a move expected to widen access for foreign investors and further strengthen the emirate’s appeal as a global real estate destination.

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The updated guidelines, issued by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) through its Cube platform, eliminate the earlier requirement that sole property owners hold assets worth at least Dh750,000 (approximately Rs 1.93 crore) to qualify for a two-year residency visa. Under the revised rules, only jointly owned properties will continue to carry a minimum threshold, with each investor required to hold a share worth at least Dh400,000 (around Rs 1.03 crore).

The change also applies to equally split ownership structures, where each co-owner must individually satisfy the minimum investment requirement. The move is being viewed as part of Dubai’s broader strategy to improve regulatory flexibility and attract a wider range of international investors.

Industry experts believe the timing of the decision reflects both market realities and long-term positioning.

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Vishal Raheja, Founder and Managing Director of InvestoXpert Advisors, said Dubai’s latest visa reform represents “a calibrated response to both external volatility and evolving investor behaviour.”

“The recent West Asia conflict has triggered a temporary sentiment shock, resulting in slower bookings and a roller coaster ride in buyer confidence, particularly among high-net-worth individuals who are now more selective and actively scouting for value buys,” he said.

Raheja added that easing investment barriers could help attract more capital while encouraging tenants to transition into long-term residents. “By removing key barriers to entry, the policy expands the addressable market for developers and revitalises secondary and affordable segments,” he said.

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The policy shift could have a notable impact on Indian investors, who remain one of Dubai’s largest overseas buyer groups. According to industry estimates, Indian buyers accounted for nearly 22% of property transactions in 2025. Analysts say improved accessibility, combined with rental yields of 6–9% may sustain long-term investor interest.

Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of PropertyPistol, described the move as “a structural move aimed at expanding the long-term investor base rather than driving immediate demand.”

He said the policy is likely to support stable capital inflows despite short-term caution linked to geopolitical uncertainty. “The push to convert renters into homeowners reflects a clear shift towards sustainable demand,” Agarwal said.

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For visa applications, investors must submit documents including the property title deed, passport copy, Emirates ID, medical insurance and a certificate of good conduct from Dubai Police. Mortgaged property buyers are also required to provide additional bank and payment-related documentation.

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Dubai introduced its revised visa system in 2019 to make it easier for foreigners to live, work and invest without a local sponsor. The latest changes further reinforce the emirate’s efforts to create a more accessible and investor-friendly real estate ecosystem.

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