GIFT City vs Dubai vs Singapore: Which features high on Indian investors’ global wealth map

As Indian wealth increasingly moves global, investors and family offices are weighing three major international financial hubs — India’s GIFT City, Dubai’s DIFC, and Singapore — each offering distinct advantages in taxation, regulation, product access, and wealth structuring. Industry experts say the choice is no longer about selecting the “best” jurisdiction universally, but about aligning the hub with an investor’s residency status, wealth scale, mobility plans, and long-term financial objectives.

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“Singapore, DIFC, and GIFT City are not exactly competing for the same investor. They are serving different life decisions,” said Subho Moulik, Founder and CEO of Appreciate.

According to Moulik, Singapore currently manages nearly USD 4.7 trillion in assets under management and ranks fourth globally, while Dubai’s DIFC oversees about USD 700 billion. GIFT City, though far smaller at USD 32.13 billion in commitments, is emerging as a strategic India-linked offshore platform.

Residency and Tax Status

Experts stressed that residency intentions play a decisive role in selecting a global investment hub.

“Dubai’s zero personal income tax is largely irrelevant for an investor who remains a tax resident of India,” Moulik said. “Section 5 of the Income Tax Act taxes worldwide income regardless of jurisdiction.”

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He added that Dubai’s tax advantages become meaningful only if investors relocate and qualify as UAE tax residents by meeting residency thresholds.

For globally mobile entrepreneurs, Dubai has become increasingly attractive due to its ease of business setup, proximity to India, and zero personal income tax regime.

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“If relocating for GCC capital access, choose Dubai. If you have multi-generational wealth requiring common law governance, choose Singapore. If remaining India-resident while wanting USD exposure, GIFT City is the structurally correct answer,” Moulik said.

Gaurav Kulshreshtha, CIO of Nexedge Capital, echoed similar views, stating that the decision is driven by “practical filters” such as tax residency, mobility, scale of capital, setup costs, and ecosystem depth.

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“The gateway matters as much as the destination,” Kulshreshtha said. “The primary objective is to build a well-diversified global portfolio across geographies, currencies, asset classes, and themes.”

GIFT City

Experts noted that GIFT City’s biggest strength lies in allowing Indian residents to access global investing opportunities without changing tax residency.

Ankur Choudhary, Co-founder and CEO of Belong, said GIFT City is “rapidly emerging as a bridge between India and global capital.”

“For NRIs, the biggest shift is in ease of access,” Choudhary said. “Investing in India has traditionally involved paperwork, physical verification, and multiple account structures.”

He highlighted that Aadhaar-based video KYC and simplified account structures now allow NRIs to invest digitally using foreign bank accounts.

“Certain investment products like mutual funds and fixed deposits in GIFT City offer zero capital gains tax in India,” he added.

Choudhary also pointed out that GIFT City’s USD-denominated products help investors mitigate currency risk while offering complete repatriability.

For resident Indians, GIFT City is helping reopen overseas investing opportunities at a time when domestic mutual funds face overseas investment limits.

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Product depth, infrastructure

Despite the momentum, experts acknowledged that GIFT City still trails Dubai and Singapore in product depth, liquidity, private banking infrastructure, and mature wealth management ecosystems.

Kulshreshtha said GIFT City currently lacks a developed private banking ecosystem, broad listed-equity flow, and sophisticated structures such as Singapore’s Variable Capital Company (VCC) regime or Dubai’s foundation structures.

“The advantages are real, but the limitations are equally real,” he said.

Moulik added that Singapore and DIFC have built credibility over decades through strong dispute resolution systems, mature hedge fund ecosystems, and global institutional trust.

“Singapore was built by reputation, not regulation,” he said. “GIFT City’s task is earning that reputation one successful transaction at a time.”

Still, experts believe regulatory progress in GIFT City has been significant. The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has introduced more than 40 regulatory frameworks in areas including fund management, insurance, banking, and fintech.

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“The regulatory architecture exists,” Moulik said. “What is missing are things regulation alone cannot create — product depth, liquidity, and institutional infrastructure.”

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Younger entrepreneurs

Experts also observed a generational divide in offshore investing preferences.

First-generation entrepreneurs and startup founders are increasingly choosing Dubai for operational flexibility, access to Gulf capital, and faster wealth structuring.

“The package — zero personal income tax, Golden Visa, quick setup, and proximity to India — fits the founder operating tempo,” Kulshreshtha said.

On the other hand, traditional multi-generational family offices continue to prefer Singapore for succession planning, governance frameworks, trust structures, and sophisticated investment ecosystems.

“One generation builds a legacy. The other preserves one,” Moulik said.

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Industry experts believe GIFT City could become the preferred first offshore stop for many India-based wealthy investors before they expand into larger global financial centres.

“The honest answer is that no single hub dominates,” Kulshreshtha said. “The right structure for many families may ultimately involve a combination of GIFT City, Dubai, and Singapore.”