Real estate: New terms of property valuation set to grip the realty sector in 2025

“Forecasts create the mirage that the future is knowable,” Peter Bernstein once remarked lucidly capturing one of the most difficult challenges that is present in almost every industry. The challenge – predicting the market.

For the Indian real estate vista, 2025 is slated to be an interesting year. The evolving dynamics suggest that while location remains foundational, the factors influencing property values have multiplied which demands a more nuanced perspective. From shifting demographic trends to the relentless march of technology and the undercurrent of policy changes, the year ahead promises both opportunities and challenges.

Economic backdrop and mortgage rates

India’s economic trajectory in 2025 is underpinned by a calibrated monetary policy that aims to balance growth and inflation. As global central banks signal easing cycles, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautiously followed suit that is creating ripples in lending rates. Lower interest rates have historically boosted housing demand by enhancing affordability. Yet, expectations rarely unfold in a linear fashion. While urban demand may recover sharply, rural markets—dependent on monsoon performance and agrarian incomes—could respond differently.

The urbanisation boom

Urbanisation in India is accelerating by leaps and bounds. However, it is no longer confined to traditional metropolises like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Tier-II and Tier-III cities, powered by the government’s Smart Cities Mission and better connectivity, are emerging as the new epicenters of real estate demand. Cities like Indore, Surat, and Vizag are seeing property prices rise as infrastructure investments unlock their potential.

However, urbanization transcends mere geographic expansion. It also takes into account the evolving consumer preferences. The post-pandemic shift toward larger homes and integrated townships offer a steady mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces to fundamentally alter the market landscape. The change in buyer properties is self-evident as properties with green certifications, enhanced security features, and proximity to work hubs are commanding significant premiums.

Technology’s transformative role

As the influence of technology on the real estate sector continues to mount, property valuation also grows. Digital platforms have transformed the way properties are marketed, priced, and transacted to create a more transparent and accessible market. Meanwhile, the advancements in construction technology like pre-fabrication and modular designs are also reducing costs and timelines. This can potentially lower the entry barriers for buyers.

Smart homes that were once touted as luxuries are now becoming mainstream. This emerging trend is due to the increasing digital penetration and the push for energy efficiency. Properties equipped with IoT-enabled appliances, solar panels, and EV charging stations are likely to see their values appreciate disproportionately. However, Bernstein’s principle of uncertainty remains a reminder as the pace of adoption varies widely across regions and consumer segments.

Regulatory winds of change

India’s regulatory framework is evolving in ways that could significantly influence property values. Initiatives like the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) continue to enhance buyer confidence by promoting transparency and accountability among developers. The true wildcard lies in potential zoning and land-use reforms that could unlock vast tracts of urban land. This will help in mitigating the erstwhile supply constraints that have driven up prices in key markets.

Affordable housing policies remain pivotal. The government’s continued emphasis on housing for all, backed by subsidies and tax incentives has spurred demand at the lower end of the market. Yet, challenges persist in the timely execution of projects. This is more common in regions suffering from bureaucratic inertia.

Sustainability and the environment

Environmental considerations are also according a pivotal part in shaping property values. Rising awareness about climate risks, coupled with stricter regulations on energy efficiency, is pushing developers to innovate. Properties in flood-prone or heat-vulnerable zones face devaluation, while those incorporating sustainable practices are increasingly sought after. Bernstein’s historical lens reminds us that these shifts often occur in cycles, driven by crises and the responses they evoke.

Labour and land constraints

India’s property market continues to grapple with land and labor challenges. The availability of developable land, particularly in high-demand areas, remains constrained, driving prices higher. Labor shortages, despite a young population, are exacerbated by the need for skilled workers in a rapidly modernizing construction ecosystem. Addressing these bottlenecks requires long-term investments in education, training, and urban planning, a task easier said than done.

Conclusion

The Indian property market in 2025 will be a crucible of competing forces—economic, technological, regulatory, and environmental. As Bernstein’s wisdom cautions, the future is rarely as predictable as we hope. Investors, developers, and policymakers must navigate these waters with both prudence and creativity, recognizing that property value extends beyond the tangible asset to the complex web of factors that shape it.

In a market as vast and diverse as India’s, the interplay of these forces will not produce uniform outcomes. Tier-I cities may see stabilization, Tier-II and Tier-III cities could experience meteoric rises, and rural areas might chart their own unique paths. But for all the complexity, one truth endures: the future of Indian real estate, like any market, will belong to those who understand that the unknown is not a threat but an opportunity to rethink and innovate.

